Canby welcomes back the hounds

The Clackamas Kennel Club returns to the fairgrounds in Canby with its annual all-breed dog show.

It will be hard to miss the happiness emanating from the fairgrounds in Canby June 24-26.

Smiles, excitement, contented snoozing and … tail wagging?

Yes, the dogs will be the stars of the weekend, coming in all shapes, sizes and breeds at the Clackamas Kennel Club's All-Breed Dog Show at the Clackamas County Event Center.

And even as temperatures rise, the competitive canines are sure to be enjoying themselves.

"Oh, he loves to get into the ring and just show off," is how Sheila Mason described her dog Lucky. "He's a 5-year-old black lab that just loves to get out and be friendly."

Lucky wasn't the only one, as hundreds of dogs were groomed, fed, and loved as they got ready for the show ring -- with their handlers in hot pursuit. The stress of preparing for the ring intermixed with the joy of being able to be part of such a large gathering once again.

"Things have been tough in the show world with the pandemic, so getting to come here to Canby, getting to enjoy the ring again with our dogs is something pretty special," Portland's Kelly Aubrey noted. "I've been coming to this show off and on for years and it's so nice to be outside, to be interacting with folks again. It seems as though the dogs are aware of it and really responding to the atmosphere."

Put on by the Clackamas Kennel Club, the show features hundreds of dogs in a variety of competitions through Sunday at the fairgrounds.

"If you are a dog lover, this is a fun place to be for the weekend," Mason said. "It's just fun, isn't it?"

The show is open until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and is free to the public. There is a cost to park.