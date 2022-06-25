Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’: First Look Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Naman Ramachandran
 3 days ago
Producer Yash Raj Films has revealed the keenly anticipated first look for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan ’s “ Pathaan .”

The look is revealed in a motion poster, a favored Bollywood way of teasing the film and features a gun toting Khan. The poster dropped on June 25, which marks the 30th anniversary of “Deewana” (1992), Khan’s film debut.

“Thirty years of Shah Rukh Khan is a cinematic moment in itself in the history of Indian cinema and we wanted to celebrate it with his millions and millions of fans globally,” said “Pathaan” director Siddharth Anand (“War”). “Today is Shah Rukh Khan day and we need to tell the world that. This is team ‘Pathaan’s way of saying thank you to Shah Rukh for the countless memories and smiles that he has given all of us in his incredible journey in cinema.”

“He is the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India,” Anand said. “When you have Shah Rukh Khan in your film, along with superstars like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham , you have to reach for the stars in every department and I don’t think we will disappoint on that promise with ‘Pathaan’.”

Khan and Padukone recently shot a song sequence for “Pathaan” in Mallorca, leaked images from which went viral.

“Shah Rukh Khan’s look from ‘Pathaan’ was the most heavily guarded imagery. Fans across the world have been frantically demanding for his look to be unveiled for a long, long time now and we couldn’t think of a better day to reveal this to his fans and audiences. I hope people and SRK fans love his look from ‘Pathaan’,” Anand said.

“Pathaan” is part of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, which also includes the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and “War,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

“Pathaan” is due to release on January 25, 2023, in India’s Republic Day holiday frame, in the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Watch the motion poster here:

“30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan,” Khan tweeted.

