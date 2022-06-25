ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Little Simz review, Glastonbury 2022: Rapper’s star shines brighter than ever on the West Holts Stage

By Serena Kutchinsky
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRZ7j_0gLkJiAf00

Little Simz , British music’s most famous introvert, lights up the West Holts stage on Friday night. The rapper crowns a whirlwind six months since the release of her latest, much heralded, album with the headline slot on the most intimate of Glastonbury ’s three main stages. Captivating a raptuorous crowd with her seductive blend of grime, funk and soul, the north-London native confirms her star status.

Simz, who started out rapping in the school playground, steps into the limelight several mixtapes and a top-five album later at Worthy Farm . She’s dressed in a bright red bomber jacket, with her hair piled high and black sunglasses framing her face. Emblazoned on the back of her seemingly demure black shirt is a demonic horned creature. Below her in the packed crowd, people jostle for a glimpse of Glastonbury’s new queen.

The set begins with the electrifying drama – a flair that surely came in handy for her pivotal role in Netflix’s Top Boy – of her single “Introvert”. It speaks to her struggle to understand and convey her introverted nature: “I was anxious about this gig,” she later confesses, a brief look of bewilderment and triumph crossing her face, “but I’m having an amazing time up here”.

She traverses the musical spectrum seamlessly, moving from vintage funk and silky soul back to grime, trap and intoxicating R&B. But it isn’t just her raw musicality that inspires such devotion: the bittersweet confessional nature of her lyrics elevates her to the role of poet and 21st-century storyteller. On tracks such as the jaggedly emotive “I Love You, I Hate You”, she addresses her absent father, laying bare her heartbreak across a grooving, uplifted bass line.

Moving into a soulful mode, she’s joined on stage by her albumc collaborator Cleo Sol. “We got some bangers for you,” Simz proclaims, before launching into “Woman”, a soothing, jazz-inflected paean. Her typically silky bars are delivered over shuffling percussion and bright sparks of synth.

“How did you get here?” she asks, pondering her own ascent to Glastonbury stage headliner. Her set is answer enough. As the lights of Worthy Farm go dark for the night, Little Simz’s star is shining brighter than ever.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury: BBC viewers complain as Beatles legend not shown for an hour after set time

Viewers at home have been left confused as to why Paul McCartney’s set at Glastonbury is not being shown on BBC in real time.The Beatles legend has already taken the stage for his headline performance, which was scheduled to begin at 9.30pm. Fans at home, however, have not been able to tune in.Currently, BBC is still airing Noel Gallagher’s set. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the Oasis star’s performance here. McCartney will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer’s Glastonbury channels at 10.30pm, an hour later than when he took the stage. “I’m totally confused...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
NFL
The Independent

Glastonbury: Diana Ross fans defend singer after viewers complain set is ‘off-key’

Diana Ross fans have defended the singer after viewers criticised Ross’s vocals as “off-key” during her Glastonbury set.The music icon took the Pyramid stage on Sunday (26 June) in the festival’s legends slot, which has previously hosted Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, and Kenny Rogers.Ross attracted a huge crowd at Worthy Farm, with many viewers taking to Twitter to comment on the size of the crowd.“Can’t even see where it ends!” wrote one person. Another added: “LOOK AT THE CROWD FOR DIANA ROSS WOW!”Many people – both in attendance at Worthy Farm and watching the show at home – strongly...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Sister Wives star comes out as trans and reveals new name

MERI and Kody Brown's child Leon has come out as trans. The Sister Wives star, who was formerly known as Mariah, revealed that their name is Leo or Leon and their pronouns are they/them. Leon, 26, proudly came out as "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," in an inspirational Instagram post...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Little Simz
The Independent

Kanye West references ‘my wife’ Kim Kardashian during BET Awards speech

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards and not-so-subtly referenced Kim Kardashian during his tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs.The rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye – made his first public appearance in months at the BET Awards on 26 June to present Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award. West emerged onstage from his “hiatus” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles sporting an all-black ensemble featuring a baseball cap, sunglasses, and face covering.During his six-minute speech, West explained how Combs has inspired him throughout his career and referenced his relationship and subsequent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Piers Morgan defends Paul McCartney after Glastonbury set criticised for having ‘not enough Beatles hits’

Piers Morgan has taken it upon himself to defend music icon Paul McCartney following the latter’s headline set at Glastonbury 2022.McCartney’s Saturday night set was hailed by many as one of the best the festival had ever hosted. Mark Beaumont described it in The Independent’s review as “far and away the best this writer has seen on the Pyramid stage in 30 years of Glastonburies”.Follow The Independent’s Glastonbury liveblog.Nonetheless, some social media users criticised the set for not including enough Beatles hits in the setlist – prompting the former Good Morning Britain host to weigh in.“Twitter’s moaning Macca ‘didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stranger Things creators reveal they’ve secretly been editing past seasons without viewers noticing

Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have admitted to editing past seasons of their hit Netflix series without announcing the changes to viewers.“We have ‘George Lucas-ed’ things also that people don’t know about,” Matt Duffer said in an interview earlier this month, referring to the Star Wars director’s habit of editing his films years after they’d been released.The Duffer brothers refused to elaborate on which episodes they had altered, though Ross Duffer pointed out that fans could use physical DVD and blu-ray copies to scan for the differences now that the episodes available on Netflix have all been...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Spanish chef claims Victoria Beckham ‘changed whole menu’ for celebrity wedding

A Spanish celebrity chef has claimed that Victoria Beckham “changed the whole menu” with “strange” demands during a celebrity wedding she attended.Dani Garcia, who owns the Smoked Room restaurant in Madrid, spoke about his experience serving the former Spice Girl in an interview on national Spanish television on Monday night.The Andalusian chef said he created the menu for the wedding of former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos and his model wife Pilar Rubio.But when it came to Beckham’s dietary requirements, Garcia said: “It was very strange.“Victoria Beckham changed the whole menu. It was very sad because when you make such...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glastonbury#Sunglasses#Soul#British#Worthy Farm#R B
The Independent

Tom Felton blocked from answering JK Rowling question at Harry Potter event

Tom Felton was blocked from answering questions about JK Rowling during an official Harry Potter event held by Warner Bros.The star was promoting a new attraction at the studio tour in London, an exhibition dedicated to the Potter universe.Asked by a Sky News reporter if it felt strange that Rowling had not been involved in recent activities celebrating Harry Potter’s 25th anniversary, a publicist immediately stepped in to say: “Next question please.”.Felton made no attempt to answer the question.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russian pranksters trick JK Rowling into believing she was on a call with ZelenskyBen Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel reversed Lamborghini into a BMWNetflix co-CEO confirmed the streaming platform will start showing adverts
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

718K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy