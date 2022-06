On 06-23-2022 at 11:25 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were on routine patrol in the 4400 block of Highway 20 in Ukiah, California. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a male driver who initially provided a false name to Deputies. Throughout the traffic stop, Deputies eventually learned the true name of the driver who was later identified as Emmanuel Cazoriamejia [age 40 from Clearlake].

UKIAH, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO