The city of Eureka is celebrating the Fourth of July with five days of festivities! Kicking off Thursday, June 30, the city will offer a variety of activities and celebratory events in and around the historic Old Town and Waterfront district. Visitors to the city’s distinctive Victorian corridor, an officially designated California Cultural Arts District listed on the National Register of Historic places, will enjoy free live music performances, open-air markets, distinctive boutique shopping, museums and theaters, farm-to-table restaurants, a local carnival and more.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO