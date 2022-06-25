ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Razor Clam Fishery In Del Norte County Opens After Closure Since December

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Director has re-opened the recreational razor clam fishery in Del Norte County (PDF) following a recommendation from state health agencies that the consumption of razor clams in the area no longer poses...

kymkemp.com

