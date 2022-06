Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. The Willow Creek Fire Safe Council (WCFSC) and the County of Humboldt are collaborating to implement the CAL FIRE grant funded, Willow Creek Storm Recovery and Fuel Hazard Reduction Project (Project). A request for proposals has been prepared to retain the services of an experienced and qualified contractor to coordinate the implementation of the Project under a professional services agreement with the WCFSC. The goal of the Project is to implement forest fuel and wildfire hazard reduction activities in the greater Willow Creek area and the Contract-coordinator will help facilitate project accomplishments. A professional services agreement will be negotiated with the successful proposer to fund the on-call coordination of this Project over an initial two-year period.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO