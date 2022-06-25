Lumber Yard Food Cart Pod hosts 4th of July celebration

Collection of diverse eateries gives back to community with summer holiday affair

Ivan Gongora is excited.

The 4th of July is approaching, and he has been working on a celebration for the holiday at the Lumber Yard Food Cart Pod, 380 S.W. Zobrist St., Estacada, since September of 2021. The celebration takes place on Monday, July 4, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The event is hosted by the food trucks, but several other venders will provide services, such as a face painting booth, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, a bounce house, and a pie eating contest.

"We like to not just focus on our business but the businesses around us," Gongora said. "It's a community and we just want the best for the community."

When planning the event, Gongora kept the community members at the forefront of his mind.

"We're trying to keep everything more affordable for the families because there's a lot of people that struggled through the pandemic," Gongora said.

Gongora runs the Bobablastic bubble tea cart, and his mother owns the Mayan food cart in the same venue. He grew up in Estacada and has always loved giving back to the community.

"Me and my brother grew up volunteering and giving back to the community," he said. "The more you support the community, the more the community supports you."

He plans to keep the celebration going long into the future.

"It wasn't a tradition, but we can keep it a tradition, and I don't mind adding to the event," Gongora said.