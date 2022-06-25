ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Plus Premium: Backwards Compatibility Performance Review

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now merging into a multi-tiered subscription service....

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Valve Halves Steam Deck SSD Bandwidth on Some Models as Production Doubles

According to a report by HardwareLuxx, Valve has made a spec change to the Steam Deck's SSD arrangement on May 28 that has largely flown under the radar. The change allows the use of two drive configurations instead of just one, cutting the potential SSD bandwidth in half for some models. As a result, the PCIe Gen 3 NVMe drive built into the higher-end models will now come with access to either four PCIe lanes (x4) or two lanes (x2). However, customers won't know which drives they'll receive, with the company noting that, "Some 256GB and 512GB models will ship with a PCIe Gen 3 x2 SSD."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fallout: London, a 'DLC-Sized' Mod For Fallout 4, Gets Brand New Trailer And Release Window

Fallout: London, a highly anticipated, DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4, has received a lengthy new trailer alongside confirmation of a 2023 release window. We also get a look at some of the NPCs in the mod, though whether these are enemies, allies, or a bit of both is unclear. The trailer highlights a handful of relatively normal looking characters that wouldn't look out of place in a regular Fallout game, alongside some wackier individuals – including a wild-looking tree man.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Specifications for Sony's Upcoming Monitors with PS5 Features Leaked Online

Recently we learned that Sony was planning to release new gaming headsets and monitors. The issue was that we knew all the specifications related to the three new headsets, but close to nothing about the brand new gaming monitors. Through a leak, our wish has been granted and the players can check out all the specifications related to the two new PlayStation gaming monitors. Please note that this information does not come from a verified source, therefore, players should take this with a grain of salt.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase - Full Presentation

Watch the latest Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, featuring lots of news and information about upcoming Nintendo Switch titles. This showcase aired on June 28, 2022, featuring Nier: Automata, Super Bomberman R 2, Return to Monkey Island, Marrio + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Playstation 2#Playstation Now#Backwards Compatibility#Video Game#Playstation Plus Premium
IGN

Xbox Games With Gold for July 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has announced that July 2022's Games with Gold are Beasts of Maravilla Island, Relicta, Thrillville: Off the Rails, and Torchlight. As revealed on Xbox Wire, the four Games with Gold offerings will be available to anyone with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with Beasts of Maravilla Island and Thrillville: Off the Rails available starting on June 1.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dr Disrespect Feels Warzone 2 Will Not Live Up To The Standards of The Original Game

Sequel season is here and the players are receiving sequels to all their beloved titles. First on the list would be Overwatch 2 that players are keeping an eye out for, as it already has gameplay and a release date ready for the players. The next one does not fall that behind, due to the enormous stature of the prequel. Yes, we are talking about Warzone 2, the massive Call of Duty Battle Royale franchise that is up for a much needed refresh.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Blanc - Announcement Trailer

Play as a wolf cub and fawn who must work together to find their way home through the snow in Blanc. Play with a friend in local or online co-op when Blanc releases in February 2023 on Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
IGN

Harvestella

Check out the announcement trailer for HARVESTELLA, a brand-new RPG simulation from Square Enix! Features changing seasons, an open world, crop tending and more, as you fight to answer the mystery of the season of death, Quietus. HARVESTELLA is launching for Steam and Nintendo Switch consoles on November 4th, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official 'A Kingdom's Savior' Trailer. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak arrives on Nintendo Switch and Steam on June 30, 2022. Set sail for Elgado and check out the roadmap for upcoming expansion. A free title update featuring the Seething Bazelgeuse is on the way this August, with more updates coming in Fall and Winter 2022, as well as 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Square Enix Announces Stardew Valley-like RPG, Harvestella

Square Enix announced a new game today that combines the fantasy worlds the company is known for with life-sim gameplay. Harvestella is a brand new life-sim RPG in which players can farm, craft items, and collect materials, all while building their character's life and settlement. While players can live through various seasons like Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter, there is a fifth season, Quietus, or the season of Death.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Outriders Worldslayer Video Review

Outriders Worldslayer reviewed by Travis Northup on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. Outriders Worldslayer is an enjoyable but unambitious expansion that improves the endgame while falling short in many of the same areas as the base game before it. The story is still pretty lackluster, most boss fights are irritating slogs, and even with the added endgame grind there isn't a ton of content to chew on, but most of what's been added is at least ton of fun. The improved options with Pax Points, Ascension Points, and Apocalypse items are a stat-obsessed player's dream and had me tweaking my build for maximum devastation, and the Trial of Tarya Gratar endgame dungeon is challenging and memorable if also a bit repetitive. Still, getting another chance to run amok on Enoch was time well spent.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Apple's Long-Rumored VR/AR Headset May Include the M2 Chip

It's been long- that Apple is working on a headset capable of offering augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality content (VR). A new report now suggests that the head-mounted display features the powerful new M2 chip and 16GB of RAM. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the latest version of this...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Pac-Man World Re-Pac

Pac-Man World Re-Pac - Official Announcement Trailer. Adventure to Ghost Island in remastered classic, Pac-Man World Re-Pac. Pac-Man World Re-Pac releases on August 26, 2022 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Myth: WuKong Development is Reportedly not Going Very Well

One of the most highly anticipated games of the current decade has been Game Science's action-RPG title, Black Myth: Wukong. Based on the lore of the 16th century Chinese novel Journey to the West, the game will be one of the first major creations on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Overwatch 2 To Be The Only Overwatch Title in Existence

Overwatch 2 is a highly anticipated multiplayer shooter and a sequel to one of the top franchises out there. The game has received high ratings through the beta testing and also garnered a massive amount of live viewers during the first beta livestream of the title. Thanks to the latest Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase event, the players have a release date for this title. Overwatch 2 is set to release for all platforms on October 4, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - Official Reveal Trailer. Watch the trailer for surreal puzzle mystery game, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. The puzzle adventure game is coming to consoles first on Nintendo Switch in 2023. Developed by Simogo and published by Annapurna Interactive, it's available to wishlist on Steam now.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Blasts Off This October

During today’s Nintendo Direct, we got several more details about Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, including a release date for the tactical sequel to Nintendo and Ubisoft’s unusual collaboration: October 20, 2022. But we also learned a bit more today about Sparks of Hope, notably that it...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy