Hydrologic Outlook issued for Broward, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Mainland Monroe, Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Collier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including portions of interior Collier County. * WHEN...Until 345 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Golden Gate Estates, Picayune Strand State Forest, Intersection I-75 And Everglades Blvd and South Blocks Golde. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO