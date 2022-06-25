These Us Companies Will Pay for Workers’ Travel Expenses if They Require an Abortion

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, major corporations from a variety of sectors vowed to support and financially support workers — and, in some cases, their dependents — who needed abortions in areas where the operation was prohibited.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a nearly 50-year-old precedent-setting decision that upheld the federal and constitutional right to an abortion is expected to fundamentally alter the landscape of reproductive health in America by transferring control of abortion policy to the states and opening the door for many more to enact new abortion restrictions.

State officials in at least seven states said that new abortion laws may now be put into effect as of Friday afternoon.

Millions of individuals who want abortions may soon have to traverse state lines to have the surgery, raising the price of a frequently pricey medical treatment even more. Many people may be able to only afford an abortion thanks to their jobs’ benefit packages.

Corporations are responding, some of which have their headquarters or offices in states with a Republican-controlled government. After a draft of the ruling was leaked in May, businesses including Citigroup (C), Salesforce (CRM), and Match Group (MTCH) initially committed to providing financial assistance to workers seeking abortions in the impacted states. On Friday, a lot more people did the same.

Some have also previously stated they will give to groups that promote women’s rights, such Planned Parenthood and Fund Texas Choice, including Bumble and Lyft.

In response to pressure from investors, consumers, and employees, Corporate America is being drew more and more into the political debate over abortion. Businesses are also having trouble finding and keeping top personnel, and they are concerned about what effect these states’ anti-abortion legislation may have on their workforce.

Here are some well-known businesses that are expanding their aid to employees in states that restrict access to abortion treatment.

Microsoft

After the draft judgment overturning Roe was initially published, Microsoft (MSFT) expanded its financial support for “critical healthcare,” including abortions and gender-affirming treatment, to include reimbursement for travel costs for such procedures.

Apple

According to an Apple (AAPL) spokeswoman, the company’s current benefits package permits employees to travel outside of their home state for medical care if it is not accessible there.

Meta

According to a spokesman, the tech giant plans to provide travel expense reimbursement “to the extent permissible by law” for staff members traveling out of state for medical treatment and reproductive services. The Meta (FB) representative issued a statement that read, “We are currently evaluating how to do so given the legal complications involved.”

Yelp

Women, family members, and partners are covered by Yelp’s current healthcare plan for US employees when they travel outside of states with strong abortion laws, including Texas and Oklahoma, which forbid abortions after six weeks.

The co-founder of Yelp (YELP), Jeremy Stoppelman, said in a statement on Friday that the decision “endangers the health of women, violates their human rights, and threatens to undo the progress we’ve made toward gender equality in the workplace since Roe.” “Business leaders must speak out against the wave of abortion restrictions that will be sparked by this decision and urge on Congress to codify Roe into law in order to safeguard the health and safety of their employees.”

Disney

According to a corporate spokeswoman, Disney (DIS) employees who are unable to obtain medical treatment in one place would be granted cheap coverage to receive the same care in a different region. Family planning and pregnancy-related choices are covered under the benefit.

Uber

The advantages of reproductive health, such as abortion and travel costs to get healthcare, are already covered by Uber’s US insurance plans. According to a spokeswoman for Uber (UBER), the ridesharing business would also pay any drivers who are prosecuted for providing transportation to a clinic via the app in violation of state law.

Netflix

According to a Netflix (NFLX) spokeswoman, the streaming company provides travel reimbursement coverage for US full-time workers and their families who must travel for medical procedures including abortions and gender-affirming care. The corporation offers a $10,000 lifetime payment each employee (or each of their dependents) for each year of service.

Bumble

The female-focused dating app Bumble (BMBL) said on Friday that it will support its staff members’ access to “the healthcare treatments they need,” including abortion care. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America will receive donations from Bumble, according to a business representative.

“Healthcare is a human right, and abortion is healthcare. The Supreme Court’s ruling has caused us great concern “In a statement, the spokeswoman stated.

Match Group

In order to give its Texas workers and their dependents access to abortion care, dating app business Match Group (MTCH) partnered with Planned Parenthood Los Angeles in October. According to a Match spokeswoman, the firm is presently thinking about extending that coverage to all of its US employees, including remote workers in states with trigger laws that may soon outlaw abortions.

According to the spokeswoman, match healthcare plans assist in paying for employees’ housing and travel expenses when they must travel for medical treatment.

Box.com

If an employee needs reproductive treatments, Box.com will pay for their travel and medical costs.

Lawson Strauss

The Center for Reproductive Rights, Afiya Center, and ARC-Southeast, which offers direct help to women and communities in need of care, are recipients of funds from the denim manufacturer, according to a statement from The Levi Strauss Foundation.

The business previously stated that workers might get reimbursement for travel costs for procedures not offered in their home states, such as abortion, under its benefits plan. The corporation stated that reimbursement is also available to part-time employees and other individuals not covered by the benefits program.

Comcast-NBC Universal

All workers of Comcast (CCZ) are now eligible for a healthcare travel benefit that pays up to $4,000 per trip, a limit of three trips per year, and a maximum coverage ceiling of $10,000 per year. According to the business, abortion treatment is covered, albeit the amount paid out varies depending on the type of medical procedure.

Warner Bros Discovery

According to a corporate representative, Warner Brothers Discovery, the business that owns CNN, updated its healthcare plan choices on Friday to cover costs for insured employees’ and their family members’ travel to have abortions and other reproductive care.

JPMorgan Chase

On Friday, JPMorgan (JPM) stated that abortion treatment has always been covered by its health insurance. According to corporate spokesperson Joseph Evangelisti, abortion will also be covered under the firm’s health care travel benefit beginning in July. This benefit pays for procedures that can only be acquired far from home.

Nike

According to a statement Nike (NKE) made on Friday, the sportswear firm said in circumstances where healthcare treatments are not accessible close to home, it pays for travel and hotel costs.

The statement continues, “We are here to support their decisions no matter where our colleagues are on their family planning journey — from contraceptive and abortion coverage through pregnancy and family-building assistance through fertility, surrogacy and adoption benefits.

Starbucks

According to a public letter to staffers sent by Sara Kelly, acting executive vice president of partner resources at Starbucks (SBUX), the coffee business is offering employees registered in its healthcare plan a medical travel benefit to get an abortion.

No matter where you live or what you believe, we will always make sure you have access to high-quality healthcare, Kelly said in the letter. “We all need to process this in our own way, and as you do, this is what I want you to know,” Kelly wrote.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

According to a statement released by Dick’s on Friday, workers who reside in states with restrictions on access to abortion treatment would be given up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement to get to the closest facility that offers service lawfully. Any employee, spouse, or dependant covered by its medical plan, as well as one support person, will receive the benefit.

Kroger

According to a Kroger (KR) spokeswoman, the grocery store’s healthcare plan provides travel benefits of up to $4,000 to make it easier for people to seek reproductive healthcare services, such as fertility treatments and abortions.

Alaska Airlines

According to a statement from Alaska Airlines, the airline has always reimbursed passengers for travel expenses for “certain medical procedures and treatments if they are not accessible where you reside.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling from today doesn’t alter that, it stated.

Goldman Sachs

According to an internal memo obtained by CNN, Goldman Sachs (FADXX) on Friday expanded its healthcare travel reimbursement policies to cover all medical procedures, treatments, and evaluations, including abortion services, in regions where a provider is not readily available close to where its employees live. The benefit will go into effect on July 1.

Zillow

In a statement released on Friday, Zillow (Z) stated that a variety of reproductive health procedures, including abortions, are covered under its health coverage. The business said that as of June 1, their health plan had been amended to include a $7,500 reimbursement “any time extensive travel is necessary to seek health care, including reproductive procedures.”