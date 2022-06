There is a moment in Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble‘s new production of The Cherry Orchard that makes a poignant omission from Chekov’s original. Following an ear-splitting screech—the source of which is mysteriously unknown—Firs, the estate’s aging valet, says the sound had appeared once years ago, before a “great disaster.” When Firs is questioned about which disaster he refers to, he clarifies: the emancipation of the serfs in 1861.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO