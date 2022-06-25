Some Worry That LGBTQ and Other Rights May Be Rolled Back After Roe

LGBTQ activists were alarmed Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision permitting states to outlaw abortion, as they believed that the decision may one day allow a reversal of legal safeguards for homosexual partnerships, including the ability for same-sex couples to get married.

Justice Samuel Alito stated that the 1973 Roe v. Wade judgment solely related to abortion in the court’s majority opinion rejected the ruling. But detractors of the court’s conservative majority did not believe the assertion.

Lawrence Gostin, a professor of medicine at Georgetown University and faculty director of that institution’s Institute for National and Global Health Law, declared, “I don’t buy it at all. The situation is actually far more severe than the justices are portraying it to be.

Because the Supreme Court is acting more like cultural warriors, he continued, “you can’t look to them as an objective adjudicator of constitutional rights.”

Gostin and others cited a different concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, who suggested that the court review other precedents, such as its 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage, its 2003 ruling toppling laws against gay sex, and its 1965 ruling stating that married couples have a right to use contraception.

Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff in the historic decision legalizing same-sex marriage and currently a Democrat running for the Ohio House, stated: “Today is about this horrifying invasion of privacy that this court is now allowing, and when we lose one right that we have relied on and enjoyed, other rights are at risk.”

After being banned from doing so for almost 50 years, pro-lifers rejoiced at the prospect of states outlawing abortion. Taking note of Alito’s remarks, some asserted that the case had no further ramifications.

To avoid misunderstandings or mischaracterizations, Alito said, “We underscore that our conclusion involves the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this ruling should be taken to question precedents that don’t deal with abortion, according to the statement.

The judgment of the supreme court makes it apparent that “the taking of human life is unlike any other matter,” according to Kristen Waggoner, legal director for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which assisted in defending the Mississippi abortion legislation at the question in the verdict. She claimed that bringing up other topics exposes the flaws in abortion opponents’ justifications.

Paul Dupont, a spokesperson for the conservative anti-abortion American Principles Project, said that even though convincing additional states to outlaw abortion is “a massive enough struggle,” conservatives remain enthusiastic about the possibility of future triumphs on cultural problems.

Dupont added, “We’re simply going to have to see whether there is a thought that this may apply somewhere, you know, they’re not going to say it here.

Those decisions about birth control and LGBTQ rights may also be protected by other factors. Numerous courts would be reluctant to overturn the precedent set by the Obergefell decision, which recognized same-sex unions and was based on the equal protection principle. Thousands of couples have used this precedent to be married.

However, campaigners worry that such rights are in danger due to a rapid rise in the anti-LGBTQ language in the U.S. and hostility to particular forms of birth control on the right.

The likelihood alarmed a few of the many attendees at the abortion-rights demonstration that took place outside the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka on Friday night. among them is Raja Nazir, a 21-year-old Wichita resident and community activist for a voting-rights organization.

For a “Vote Neigh” campaign against an anti-abortion initiative on the statewide ballot on August 2, she donned a pink cowboy hat decorated with a button depicting a depiction of a “cowboy uterus.”

“They’re going to focus on equal rights for LGBTQ people before moving on to same-sex unions. The future? Perhaps inter-racial unions or birth control,” Nazir said. They won’t stop at abortion, one person said.

IUDs and emergency birth control pills like Plan B, popularly known as the “morning-after” pill, are two contraceptive methods that some abortion opponents consider to be abortions. Last year, lawmakers in Missouri and Idaho explored outlawing state financing for emergency contraception, and Idaho forbids its distribution in public schools or colleges.

According to Mara Gandal-Powers, director of birth control access at the National Women’s Law Center, which supports abortion rights, “it’s all interwoven because, at its core, birth control and abortion are both sorts of health care that allow women have bodily autonomy.” “I’m quite worried about how this will turn out.”

The Supreme Court’s three most liberal justices said that the majority judgment “places in peril” other rights and “breaches a key rule-of-law principle, meant to maintain stability in the law.”

President Joe Biden said at the White House to use all of his influence to protect a woman’s right to an abortion in areas where it would be outlawed. “This is a radical and hazardous route,” he said, expressing concern that the decision may restrict rights to homosexual marriage and access to contraception.

Then there is Thomas’ concurring opinion, which Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the LGBT advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, characterized as a plea to “stir up fringe organizations, fringe politicians who wish to damage the LGBTQ community.”

The judge asserted that some of the court’s members “obviously have an antiquated sense of what America looks like now and have a vision of returning to their painted idealism of the 1940s, 1950s America, certainly not what it really was in the 1940s and ’50s.” And it is dreadful.

Political scientist Jason Pierceson of the University of Illinois believes that the conservative majority will continue to oppose abortion.

They are urging the conservative legal movement, which is now gaining ground thanks to this victory, to keep pushing forward and continue giving them cases over the next years that will allow them to advance, according to Pierceson.

“It is an extreme assault on the privacy, self-determination, dignity, and equality of every individual in our society,” said Jennifer Pizer, acting chief legal officer for the LGBTQ rights organization Lambda Legal.