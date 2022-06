If you are doing a major construction project at your home or business, you probably know that costs have soared. A year and a half ago, the City of Chandler and Intel agreed to work on a joint water project that would cost $23.4 million. Since then, supplies are in short supply and those you can get cost a lot more. There’s also a shortage of workers, so labor is going up as well.

