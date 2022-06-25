ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make Your Summer Bucket List for Kids with Printable & Activities List

By Rachel
kidsactivitiesblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s make your summer bucket list for kids together today to plan out summer fun and ways to make family memories. Use our free summer bucket list printable and then fill in the spaces with your choice of summer fun using our list of 50+ suggested summer bucket list activities for...

kidsactivitiesblog.com

kidsactivitiesblog.com

20 {Quick & Easy} Activities for 2 Year Olds

Activities for 2 year olds to do that are age appropriate aren’t always easy to find. It seems like I run into great ideas that are either too advanced for them or don’t spark their interest. So I searched around and found some amazing activities that are not...
KIDS
Parade

18 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes to Make for a 4th of July or Labor Day Cookout

Hooray, it’s cookout season! There’s no doubt that over the next few months you will be hosting (or attending) several cookouts and BBQs, starting with Memorial Day, then the 4th of July, all the way through Labor Day. And after a year of no parties, summer party season is bound to be in full swing, which means a lot of cookout dishes are needed.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Toys#Outdoor Games#Design
Refinery29

Meet The Parents That Wish They Were Child-Free

Content warning: This article discusses mental health and domestic abuse in a way that may be distressing to some readers. Do you have any regrets? It's something that's often asked in job interviews and group DNMs. Often, we hit back with a regretful purchase or a snide comment we wish we could take back. But what if your biggest regret is having children?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
12tomatoes.com

Salted Caramel Monster Bars

Chewy, caramelly, peanut butter, pretzel bar. Oh yes! That salty, nougaty, flavor. Candy makes everyone happy. When I was 13 years old, I made a beautifully layered candy for a local baking contest and even won a commemorative chef hat. I had never made something like this before then. As a young chef, I was in my curiosity phase eating things and saying “Oh, I could make that”! I was just coming down from an aggressive homemade Reese’s cup phase and I was ready to push myself. Combining the peanut-y nougaty chew of Snickers and the crispy crunch of a Take-five, I knew this combination couldn’t be bad. I wasn’t wrong!
FOOD & DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

Homemade Crescent Rolls Recipe

I love a good roll recipe and I can’t resist these cresent rolls! They are so buttery and flakey and basically melt in your mouth. The golden brown outside combined with the soft texture on the inside will make you eat at least a few of these with any meal! Trust me when I say that you should double the recipe so that you can wat them with your meals all week!
RECIPES
Salon

A step-by-step guide to making easy BBQ sauce

There are, approximately, 185,573,202 bottles of store-bought barbecue sauce available at the grocery store and no, that's definitely not an exaggeration. Most are a generic version of Kansas City-style sauce — thick with a viscosity that's far closer to ketchup than vinegar and sweet, most likely thanks to brown sugar, honey, or both. And yes, there are variations like smoky or spicy (or, again, both!). There are a lot of delicious brands of grocery-store barbecue sauce (read our ranking of the best ones here) and they're great for backstock or picking up at a pinch. But what I love (almost) as much as a plate of pulled pork sandwich with a side of mac and cheese and cornbread is homemade barbecue sauce, preferably one that I can smother on said sandwich.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

SOUTHERN HIGH RISE BISCUITS

These Southern High Rise Biscuits are so easy to make and will quickly become a family favorite. If you have followed our website for any amount of time then you know we love biscuits. We have over 40 biscuit recipes on our website and we even dedicated an entire digital cookbook to nothing but biscuits!
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Refresh Your Clothes With Easy Household Cleaning Hacks

Sometimes a good run through the laundry isn’t enough, and clothes still aren’t in the best shape. Rather than throwing in the towel, follow some simple tricks to revive the life back into your wardrobe. Smelling Weird?. Have you ever pulled your clothes out of storage only to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allrecipes.com

Habanero Honey Sweet Corn Cake

3 ears of fresh corn will yield 2 rounded cups of corn kernels. You can use frozen corn for this, but I do prefer fresh. Warm honey in a microwave until pourable, if needed, prior to adding to the corn mixture. Nutrition Facts. Per Serving:. 255 calories; fat 13.4g; cholesterol...
RECIPES
Cheddar News

Bon Appetit Cooking Hack Uses What You Already Have in Your Pantry

Serena Dai, the editorial director at food publication Bon Appetit, joined Cheddar News to talk about cooking hacks for people on a budget. “This is a huge guide with just a ton of recipes and techniques that we published throughout the years that really highlight how to make the most of what you have," she said.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

STRAWBERRY MARSHMALLOW FLUFF

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck was this Strawberry Marshmallow Fluff from Kickass Baker. Our other featured recipes include: Hanky Panky Appetizer from Talking Meals, Marinated Tomatoes from Plowing Through Life and Mary is sharing here delicious Blueberry Buckle Coffee Cake!. HOW DO I SEE THE WHOLE...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Bang Bang Popcorn Chicken

This tasty fried chicken is based off the Taiwanese-style fried chicken and blended with a Japanese twist. Bang Bang! What a name for a recipe. This recipe gets its name from Taiwanese street vendors banging chicken with a meat mallet to tenderize it. The crispy exterior comes from potato starch. Incorporating Japanese cooking techniques for crunchier, southern-style fried chicken.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Jello Shots

A basic Jello Shots recipe is a quick and easy way to transform your favorite flavored gelatin into fun party food. These simple jelly shots can be made in minutes by mixing different fruity flavors with vodka and water to create a colorful display of a classic party cocktail. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
Slate

My Sister Is Caving Under Our Parents’ Pressure

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My little sister is really talented at a lot of things and has always had a lot of hobbies and puts a lot of work into them. When sports started up this last year she got scouted at a basketball game for this scholarship/enrichment program for underprivileged kids on native reservations, and they said she had the potential to get a full ride to university and to even get her school team sponsored. Since then, she’s been under pressure to practice all the time, diet and exercise like an athlete, and live for basketball. She always liked basketball, but it was one of her many interests, and now that she’s training all the time she barely has time for her other hobbies, or even friends outside the team. I saved up for a year to buy her a good quality artist’s tablet for her birthday, and she was so excited to get it. She relied on the art supplies from school previously, and we don’t always have the budget to replenish school supplies on the rez, and this way she can draw as much as she wants and share her art online more easily.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

How to Build a Volcano

One of the very best science projects of all time is the volcano experiment for kids. We have built a homemade volcano several times and here is how to make a volcano the easiest way. A DIY volcano project is a great STEM activity for home or in the classroom. Let’s make a volcano!
LIFESTYLE

