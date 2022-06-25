ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

From Our Early Files

Kent County News
Kent County News
150 years ago

June 22, 1872

• Many of our farmers have been cutting wheat this week, and we shall have general harvest in a few days. The weather has been favorable for the development and ripening of the grain, and while the crop will be considerably short, it is conceded that there will be more wheat than was formerly anticipated.

100 years ago

June 24, 1922

• Small crabs are appearing in the Chesapeake Bay in considerable numbers, according to the Conservation Commission. They have reached as far north as Annapolis. Most of them are about two and a half inches long. It is illegal to catch them or any hard crab less than five inches from spike to spike. Soft crabs of a minimum size of two and a half inches may be taken.

50 years ago

June 28, 1972

• Kent's Commissioners indicated yesterday that they are reluctant to "take gambles" in planning for economic development through attracting new industry to the county.

• Tropical storm Agnes, first of the year, took its toll in Kent County last week as well as in most of Maryland and nearby states.

From six to 10½ inches of rain, the latter in the upper county, fell in a 24-hour period and caused most of the damage although high winds were a contributing factor.

• Health Department officials are busy this week testing the waters of all clam-producing areas in an effort to determine how much, if any, damage was done by flooding water from upland areas.

Farmlands as well as urban areas were flooded, and could have spread bacteria which could affect the marketability of soft shell clams and oysters from the Chesapeake Bay.

• A tennis tournament, the first in Kent County in many years, has been announced by the Kent and Queen Anne's Alumni Chapter of Washington College.

Open to all residents of Kent and Queen Anne's Counties, the tournament is divided into three categories: men's singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles.

• A five-run sixth inning enabled the Tigers to overcome a 7-3 deficit and defeat the Cards, 8-7, in the one-game playoff for the championship of the Chestertown Little League.

25 years ago

June 26, 1997

• It will be a while yet before the Kent-Queen Anne's Rescue Squad begins billing for ambulance service, say officials.

The squad has decided to delay action in large part because of billing problems reported by neighboring counties — glitches described by one rescue squad official in Kent as "a nightmare."

• The beer, it turns out, once more will flow in sudsy profusion during the town's annual July 4 celebration.

The mayor and council have reversed a decision to disallow sales at the civic center during the parade and other events — a turnaround forced by sharp criticism from residents demanding the tradition be permitted to continue.

• With the smile of summer beckoning us outdoors, it is time to add Lyme disease to the list of things to worry about in a county that still has the state's highest infection rate.

People are again out and about in woods and fields, where lurks the carrier of the disease; the deer tick, a poppy-seed mite with a megabite.

• The hard-luck Raidettes avenged their opening season slaughter-rule loss to the Chargers on Monday and dented the win column for the first time this season, 11-6, behind the complete-game pitching of Marianne Rodney.

10 years ago

June 28, 2012

• The local arts community came out in force to see a local legend receive well-deserved honors.

Leslie Prince Raimond, executive director of the Kent County Arts Council, was the county's first recipient of the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award, in ceremonies Thursday afternoon at the Garfield Center for the Arts.

• Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot says the General Assembly should lose its obsession with gambling and, instead, work on improving the state's business climate and financial literacy.

• The Chester River Association, at its annual meeting June 21, gave awards to two farms that have been leaders in sound environmental practices. The meeting was held in the Casey Academic Center at Washington College.

The annual Riverkeeper's awards went to Harry Sears' Chino Farms and Evan Miles' Bluestem Farms, on neighboring properties just off McGinnes Road in Queen Anne's County. Chester Riverkeeper David Foster said the two honors were in effect "lifetime achievement" awards for use of sustainable farming practices and the best technology for protecting the environment. He said he had visited Chino as a small boy, some 60 years ago, and gained his first appreciation of the relationship between farming and the environment.

• Boatbuilder John Swain, widely known for his work on the replica Sultana , built his own schooner this time. The Chesapeake Bay's first Millington-built sailboat in many a year slipped into the Chester's muddy waters Saturday without a hitch.

• The Rock Hall Rockettes wrestled away the trophy from the Worton Warriors, scoring a 3-0 victory June 4 in the championship game of the county's Babe Ruth Softball loop for 7- to 10-year-old girls.

