ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Major housing development proposed near Columbia Falls

By CHRIS PETERSON
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

A developer is proposing a major subdivision on farmland east of the Flathead River and just outside Columbia Falls.

James Barnett, on behalf of Flathead Mountain River LLC, is requesting a Planned Unit Development on the Loffler subdivision, the open farm fields along River Road. The project consists of 65 attached single family row houses, 390 apartment units and 10 row house units dedicated to the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust.

The total unit count is 455 units on 49.1 acres gross for a density of 9.2 units per acre. The applicant is proposing 21.5 acres (43%) of the site as park and open space, according to the initial application. The interior roads would be private, but would be open to the public.

With the project, the applicants are proposing to move River Road further east on Highway 2 and, if supported by the Montana Department of Transportation, Barnett would install a traffic signal at Highway 2 and River Road.

The property was listed for sale for $8 million.

The developers also have plans to extend city sewer and water down Highway 2 and across the Flathead River — a move that could result in even more future development of the area.

The developers are asking for a zone change. It is currently zoned CR-3 (One Family Residential) and the applicant is proposing CR-4 (Urban Residential).

They are also seeking zoning deviations. One would allow an increase in height of 10 feet allowing a portion of the apartment buildings to approach 45 feet in height. A second deviation would reduce the parking requirement from two spaces per unit to 1.5 spaces.

The developer proposed a similar project at the base of Big Mountain. That proposal included 318 residential units on 32.7 acres at the intersection of Big Mountain Road and East Lakeshore Drive.

The Whitefish City Council ultimately rejected the proposal.

The Columbia Falls City-County planning board will take up the application at its Tuesday, July 12 meeting at city hall at 6:30 p.m.

Interested persons are allowed to attend the hearing in person or via Zoom.

Persons are encouraged to submit written comments prior to the meeting. Written comments carry the same weight as public testimony given during the hearing. Written comments may be sent to Columbia Falls City Hall, Attention: Barb Staaland, City Clerk, 130 6th Street West, Room A, Columbia Falls, MT 59912 or via email: staalandb@ cityofcolumbiafalls.com.

For more information on the proposed Planned Unit Development, call Eric Mulcahy, Columbia Falls City Planner at 755-6481. To obtain the ZOOM meeting registration, contact City Clerk Barb Staaland via email or by calling 892-4391 no later than 5:30 p.m. the day of the meeting.

Comments / 1

Related
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake water levels remain high

KALISPELL, MONT. — After heavy rainfall and increasing temperatures, snowpack experts say high lake levels are here to stay for some time. “We had a big some pretty big snowpack from earlier in the winter and now it has to go somewhere. And so now it's coming down here, it's filling the lake up, and we just have to be patient and wait for levels to come down,” said Jim Elser Flathead Lake Biological Station Director.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Lawrence Park reopens in Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Kalispell announced Lawrence Park is open again after a temporary closure. Officials say the bathrooms toward the back of the park are closed for the remainder of the season, but the bathrooms near the playground are available for use. Kalispell City Government shared...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Plows Reach Oberlin Bend in Glacier National Park

After clearing five avalanche slides that last weekend buried the upper reaches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, snowplow crews in Glacier National Park have reached Oberlin Bend, punching through the Rim Rock section about two miles below Logan Pass, where snow depths are 25 feet. Due to an unseasonably cold and...
POLITICS
Flathead Beacon

Plows Reach Logan Pass in Glacier National Park

Visitors to Glacier National Park lamenting a late projected opening of the Going-to-the-Sun Road to Logan Pass might take comfort knowing that, of the three factors to have ever delayed the iconic alpine highway’s opening later than the Fourth of July — World War II, a global pandemic, and a deep, lingering mountain snowpack — their holiday plans this summer are being hampered by the latter.
WEST GLACIER, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Falls, MT
Government
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
City
Columbia Falls, MT
Local
Montana Business
Columbia Falls, MT
Real Estate
State
Montana State
Columbia Falls, MT
Business
Local
Montana Government
Flathead Beacon

Local Man Dies After Raft Flips on Middle Fork Flathead River

A local 43-year-old man died yesterday after his raft flipped in whitewater rapids below Moccasin Creek on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. The sheriff’s office received a report of an individual thrown from a boat at around 3 p.m. on June...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Falls City#Flathead River#Mountain River#City Council#Planned Unit Development#House
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake at full pool, pre-evacuation notices issued

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Lake is at full pool, and officials are seeing water backing up in the South Valley area, including Bigfork, Creston, Lower Valley and south Kalispell. Residents are being warned of changing conditions. There will be an increase of law enforcement in the area. PRE EVACUATION...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Whitefish FCU drops libel lawsuit against Hall

It appears Fellowship Baptist Church pastor Jordan Hall has eluded another lawsuit, this time a libel lawsuit filed by Whitefish Federal Credit Union (WFCU) against the Sidney, Montana minister. The lawsuit centered around a series of stories that appeared on the Montana Daily Gazette website which Hall oversees. The lawsuit was filed in the Montana Bankruptcy Court and asked the court not to discharge any future claims the credit union had against Hall and his online blog.
SIDNEY, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple agencies respond to crash near Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hot Springs Police Department reports multiple agencies responded to a crash on Little Bitterroot Road near Hotsprings on Wednesday. Hot Springs Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire Department, Sanders County Sheriff's Department, ALERT, Flathead Tribal Police and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded in addition to Hot Springs Police.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Republican Party, Advocacy Group Wade into Library Board Appointment

An open position on the ImagineIF Library Board of Trustees has invited increased politicization of what is traditionally a nonpartisan board tasked with overseeing a community resource. The five-member board has come under scrutiny in the past year as disagreements over the public library’s philosophy and role in the community...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NBCMontana

Man drowns in Flathead boating accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — One man is dead after a boating accident in northwest Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirms it happened Tuesday on the Flathead River. We're told the man fell out of his boat and tried to swim to shore but was swept downstream in the fast-moving water and drowned.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

The Top 5 Must See Events at The Montana Renaissance Faire

Just once in my life, I've wanted to sit at the head of a giant table, covered in the blood of my enemies while I devour a huge leg of meat from what I can only assume came from a Dinosaur. You know the scene setup I'm talking about. It's in nearly every Renaissance-inspired film, and it's on my bucket list. Well, since time machines don't exist, I'll settle for the next best thing. The Montana Renaissance Faire. Here are my top 5 things I suggest you don't miss if you are to attend this badassery.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring windy conditions and isolated t'storms

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river will hover between 14 and 14.5 feet through Saturday. Rivers levels will begin to drop this weekend. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
norfolkneradio.com

Montana woman arrested on marijuana charges

Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop at just after noon on Sunday for a stop-sign violation at the intersection of 4th Street and Braasch Avenue. According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers identified the driver as 28-year-old Amber Nielsen of Kalispell Montana. As the officer spoke with Nielsen he could smell...
NORFOLK, NE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy