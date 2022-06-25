Rollins man linked to Whitefish shooting back in jail

The Rollins man accused of firing shots in downtown Whitefish that left one bystander injured by a ricochet is back in custody.

Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond after prosecutors amended the charges against him to include felony assault with a weapon. He was booked back into county jail on June 23.

Huyser initially faced a single count of criminal endangerment following the alleged shooting, which sent one bystander to the hospital with an injury to the eye. According to court documents, authorities responded to the parking structure attached to Whitefish City Hall about 11 p.m., May 14 following reports of gunshots.

Investigators determined that an individual fired a gun from a vehicle exiting the parking structure. Through a combination of surveillance footage, witness accounts and a copy of Huyser’s driver’s license, they identified the 33-year-old as a suspect, court documents said.

When authorities in Lake County caught up to Huyser at his home, they allegedly found handguns and a spent casing in his vehicle.

Huyser was released on his own recognizance — with conditions — on May 24. Following the filing of amended charges, Judge Heidi Ulbricht signed a new warrant on June 9.

His arraignment in district court is scheduled for June 30. If convicted of assault with a weapon, Huyser could be sentenced to up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of $50,000. Criminal endangerment carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.