ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Rollins man linked to Whitefish shooting back in jail

By DERRICK PERKINS
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

The Rollins man accused of firing shots in downtown Whitefish that left one bystander injured by a ricochet is back in custody.

Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond after prosecutors amended the charges against him to include felony assault with a weapon. He was booked back into county jail on June 23.

Huyser initially faced a single count of criminal endangerment following the alleged shooting, which sent one bystander to the hospital with an injury to the eye. According to court documents, authorities responded to the parking structure attached to Whitefish City Hall about 11 p.m., May 14 following reports of gunshots.

Investigators determined that an individual fired a gun from a vehicle exiting the parking structure. Through a combination of surveillance footage, witness accounts and a copy of Huyser’s driver’s license, they identified the 33-year-old as a suspect, court documents said.

When authorities in Lake County caught up to Huyser at his home, they allegedly found handguns and a spent casing in his vehicle.

Huyser was released on his own recognizance — with conditions — on May 24. Following the filing of amended charges, Judge Heidi Ulbricht signed a new warrant on June 9.

His arraignment in district court is scheduled for June 30. If convicted of assault with a weapon, Huyser could be sentenced to up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of $50,000. Criminal endangerment carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Whitefish FCU drops libel lawsuit against Hall

It appears Fellowship Baptist Church pastor Jordan Hall has eluded another lawsuit, this time a libel lawsuit filed by Whitefish Federal Credit Union (WFCU) against the Sidney, Montana minister. The lawsuit centered around a series of stories that appeared on the Montana Daily Gazette website which Hall oversees. The lawsuit was filed in the Montana Bankruptcy Court and asked the court not to discharge any future claims the credit union had against Hall and his online blog.
SIDNEY, MT
norfolkneradio.com

Montana woman arrested on marijuana charges

Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop at just after noon on Sunday for a stop-sign violation at the intersection of 4th Street and Braasch Avenue. According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers identified the driver as 28-year-old Amber Nielsen of Kalispell Montana. As the officer spoke with Nielsen he could smell...
NORFOLK, NE
NBCMontana

Multiple agencies respond to crash near Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hot Springs Police Department reports multiple agencies responded to a crash on Little Bitterroot Road near Hotsprings on Wednesday. Hot Springs Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire Department, Sanders County Sheriff's Department, ALERT, Flathead Tribal Police and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded in addition to Hot Springs Police.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missing jet skier found alive in Flathead Lake

UPDATE: JUNE 23 AT 9:13 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. 0900 hours: This missing boater has been found alive by Two Bear Air in the water near Woods Bay. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. LAKESIDE,...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitefish, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Rollins, MT
City
Whitefish, MT
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
NBCMontana

Man drowns in Flathead boating accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — One man is dead after a boating accident in northwest Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirms it happened Tuesday on the Flathead River. We're told the man fell out of his boat and tried to swim to shore but was swept downstream in the fast-moving water and drowned.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Flathead Beacon

Local Man Dies After Raft Flips on Middle Fork Flathead River

A local 43-year-old man died yesterday after his raft flipped in whitewater rapids below Moccasin Creek on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. The sheriff’s office received a report of an individual thrown from a boat at around 3 p.m. on June...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake water levels remain high

KALISPELL, MONT. — After heavy rainfall and increasing temperatures, snowpack experts say high lake levels are here to stay for some time. “We had a big some pretty big snowpack from earlier in the winter and now it has to go somewhere. And so now it's coming down here, it's filling the lake up, and we just have to be patient and wait for levels to come down,” said Jim Elser Flathead Lake Biological Station Director.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Flathead Beacon

Plows Reach Oberlin Bend in Glacier National Park

After clearing five avalanche slides that last weekend buried the upper reaches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, snowplow crews in Glacier National Park have reached Oberlin Bend, punching through the Rim Rock section about two miles below Logan Pass, where snow depths are 25 feet. Due to an unseasonably cold and...
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy