Man accused of threatening bar staff, deputies pleads not guilty

By DERRICK PERKINS
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

A Kalispell man arrested for allegedly threatening the staff of a local bar as well as responding sheriff’s deputies during a June 8 confrontation has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges.

Kyle Ross Burglund, 41, appeared in Flathead County District Court beside attorney Sean Hinchey for his June 23 arraignment, pleading not guilty to assault with a weapon and threats or improper influence in an official matter. Burglund, who was wearing an orange inmate’s uniform, remains behind bars with bail set at $300,000.

Authorities arrested Burglund after receiving multiple calls describing a disturbance at an area “inn and bar.” Staff and witnesses say Burglund, who was wearing a pistol at the time, got into an argument with employees. Various accounts have Burglund putting his hand near the gun while yelling death threats, court documents said.

During the trip to county jail, Burglund allegedly turned his ire on deputies. He told them he planned to turn them into a “law enforcement memorial on the side of the highway” and kill their dogs, among other threats, court documents said.

At the time, Burglund was out on a separate driving under the influence case. His sentencing in that case is set for Aug. 11.

As for the assault and threats case, an omnibus hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2 with a pretrial conference set for Nov. 16. If convicted of assault, Burglund faces up to 20 years in state prison and a fine of $50,000. Threats or improper influence in an official matter come with a maximum punishment of 10 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

