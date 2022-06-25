ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners aim to keep win streak going against the Angels

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Seattle Mariners (32-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-38, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (7-3, 2.39 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Mariners +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has an 18-21 record at home and a 34-38 record overall. The Angels are 24-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Seattle is 32-39 overall and 18-21 on the road. The Mariners have gone 15-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Angels hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 15 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 11-for-42 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 5-5, .214 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Braves place closer Kenley Jansen on 15-day IL with irregular heartbeat

Thanks to their red-hot June , the Atlanta Braves have crept back into the race in the NL East and enter Tuesday just five games behind the first-place New York Mets. The defending World Series champions will be without three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen for at least the next couple of weeks though.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Mets move Megill to 60-day IL, claim Robertson from Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill will be out until at least mid-August after the team moved him to the 60-day injured list Monday. The 26-year-old right-hander was put on the 15-day IL on June 17 because of a strained right shoulder, joining aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The Mets said at the time Megill would not throw for four weeks.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Associated Press

This Date in Baseball

1916 — The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds played a nine-inning game with just one baseball. 1923 — Brooklyn’s Jacques Fournier went 6-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and three singles as the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 14-5. 1937 — Chicago Cubs first baseman Rip...
MLB
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1906 — Alex Smith shoots a record 295 to beat brother Willie in the U.S. Open. Alex shoots a 295 at Onwentsia Club Ill. 1933 — Primo Carnera knocks out Jack Sharkey in the sixth round at the Long Island City Bowl to win the world heavyweight title.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

961K+
Followers
465K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy