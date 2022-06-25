ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Buchheit fundraiser benefits PAWS

By Angela Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Customers of Jacksonville's Buchheit store raised funds during May as part of the chain's Pet Pantry...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Journal Courier

Photo: Jacksonville yard of the week

The yard of Ron and Barb Surratt at 615 Westwinds Drive has been chosen for this week's Jacksonville Yard of the Week recognition. Mayor Andy Ezard gives the award to residents who make the effort to keep their yard nice. (Ben Singson/Journal-Courier)
JACKSONVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Jacksonville, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Jacksonville, IL
State
Missouri State
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
Jacksonville, IL
Society
City
Centralia, IL
City
Sparta, IL
My Journal Courier

Beardstown senior community is accepting applications

BEARDSTOWN — A new Beardstown senior facility is accepting applications for its independent-living community. St. Anne Residence, 309 E. Ninth St., is a two-story, wheelchair-accessible apartment community. It features 23 one-bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with full kitchen and bath, a community room, an on-site laundry and a library.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
WCIA

Springfield church struck by lightning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic church in Springfield was damaged on Saturday after it was struck by lightning. The lightning strike left a large crack in the stone steeple of Grace Lutheran Church and caused small pieces of debris to rain down on the sidewalk. Nearby roads were closed in order to allow firefighters […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Street fair coming to Jerseyville

JERSEYVILLE – The Jersey County Business Association will host a street fair as a part of its monthly Open Late event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The fair will be at Washington and Arch streets. Participating businesses include A&K Laser Designs, Adorn Arts By Natalie, Ajk Designs, Alive...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paws#Animal Shelters#Charity#Pet Pantry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy