High up in the Tehachapi Mountains atop a windswept ridge, a tall but narrow, square-sided old wooden structure stands alone. With its siding weathered and windows mostly blown out, this aging sentinel faces the elements in silence, season after season. It was originally built for a single dedicated purpose: as a lookout tower to help spot wildfires early, to aid in protecting this area against catastrophic wildland fires.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO