Police have named the two victims killed in a helicopter crash in a North Yorkshire field on Monday.Ian Macdonald, 66, died in the incident near his home in the village of Burton in Lonsdale shortly before midday.Also in the helicopter was German exchange student Admarsu Birhan, 16, who locals said had been living with a nearby family for the last three months.Photos from the scene of the crash showed smoke billowing into the sky as “dozens” of emergency service vehicles attended the scene. It is not yet clear what caused the crash.North Yorkshire Police said a full investigation has...

