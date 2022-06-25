ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning Avoid Elimination, Extend Stanley Cup Final To Game 6 In Tampa With 3-2 Win In Denver Friday: ‘We Just Find A Way To Win’

By Alan Snel
lvsportsbiz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore money, more revenues. The Tampa Bay Lightning and the National Hockey League will collect more cash thanks to the two-time defending champs extending the Stanley Cup Final with a Game 5 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in downtown Denver Friday evening. The series shifts to...

lvsportsbiz.com

Comments / 0

 

