Kandiyohi, MN

Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 1:36AM CDT by NWS

willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Chippewa, eastern Swift and...

www.willmarradio.com

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Benton, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Big Stone; Cass; Chippewa; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Otter Tail; Pope; Sherburne; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wright; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 406 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON BIG STONE CASS CHIPPEWA CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON OTTER TAIL POPE SHERBURNE STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

COVID-related deaths reported in Kandiyohi, Renville Counties

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday reported 3362 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. The figures are for the three days from Friday at 4 a.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., which averages out to 1120 cases per day. They also reported 8 COVID-related deaths, including a person in their early 80s from Kandiyohi County, and a person in their late 80s from Renville County. As for new cases of coronavirus, there were 80 in Stearns County, 16 in Kandiyohi County, 13 in Meeker, 7 in Renville, 3 in Swift, and single cases reported in Chippewa and Pope Counties.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Roads closed due to flooding after storms in central Minnesota

Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The National Weather Service relayed a report from law enforcement officials on Friday morning "that the Little Elk River is flooding in the town of Randall. Some residences are being evacuated ... due to the flooding."
RANDALL, MN
willmarradio.com

Pope County resident succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported 1526 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. This is from the time period of last Thursday at 4 a.m. to last Friday at 4 a.m....the weekend figures will be released on Tuesday. Locally, Stearns County reported 34 cases of coronavirus...there were 9 in Meeker, 8 in Kandiyohi, 5 in Pope, 3 in Renville, 1 in Chippewa and zero additional cases in Swift County. There were 4 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 90s from Pope County.
POPE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

DNR seeks Loon monitors for Kandiyohi County

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to help monitor the loon population in Kandiyohi County. Volunteers are needed, for a minimum of one morning during the July 2 through July 12 monitoring period, to count the number of adult and juvenile loons on pre-selected lakes.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar Municipal Utilities ask people to conserve electricity

(Willmar MN-) Local power officials are making plans to deal with potential energy shortages later this summer. In a news release Tuesday, Willmar Municipal Utilities says an electricity shortage is predicted this summer across our region by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, known as MISO. They say "If everyone does their part to conserve electricity, we may avoid rolling blackouts." WMU says if notified by MISO that the potential to conserve electricity in the next 24 hour exists, they will post an alert on the local media and social media, notifying both businesses and residents of the announcement.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Zebra mussels found in Long Lake near Willmar

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Long Lake, which is near Willmar in Kandiyohi County. A lake property owner contacted the DNR after his daughter found a zebra mussel attached to a rock while swimming in the lake. DNR invasive species specialists conducted a snorkel search of two areas of the 1,568-acre lake. They found a single zebra mussel at each location.
mprnews.org

Four Minn. cities get state money to study petroleum leak sites

Four Minnesota cities are receiving state funding to analyze whether leaded gasoline from leaking storage tanks is putting their drinking water at risk. The Legislature approved $200,000 to investigate petroleum leak sites in Paynesville, Alexandria, Foley and Blaine. The additional study comes in the wake of a former Minnesota Pollution...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Two hurt in 4 vehicle pile-up near Bird Island

(Bird Island MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash involving 3 pickups and a car west of Bird Island Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 212 at 370th Street, about 1 mile west of Bird Island. The three pickups were westbound on 212 and the car was eastbound when one of the pickups tried to turn left onto 370th and they collided. A passenger in one of the pickups, 42-year-old Dalmaris Salas of Olivia, was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities with undisclosed injuries. The driver of the car, 42-year-old Kimberly Bird of Stewart was taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRD ISLAND, MN
Bring Me The News

Paraglider airlifted to hospital after winds cause crash

A 59-year-old Minneapolis man was seriously injured in a paragliding crash Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 225th Ave. SE and 180th St. in East Lake Lillian Township, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. The paraglider crashed after facing winds during his ascent, authorities said....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar Fests Ambassadors crowned

Saturday afternoon, the 2023 Willmar Fests Ambassadors were crowned at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. Lleyten Rein was crowned Queen of Festivals. Crisstill Duaso was crowned International Princess. Leah Smith was crowned Aqua Princess. They will represent the City of Willmar over the next year. Their first appearance after...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Melvin J. Gewerth

Melvin Joseph Gewerth, age 62 of Morton formerly of Wabasso area, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the St. John Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Morton. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
MORTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Josephine Nelson

Josephine Nelson, 87, of Spicer, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Spicer surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery in New London. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
SPICER, MN
willmarradio.com

Civil trial over land for proposed Tepetonka golf course moved to October

(Willmar MN-) A civil trial slated to begin today regarding the sale of land for a proposed golf course in Kandiyohi County has been rescheduled to October 17th. Dean Thorson of rural Spicer filed the suit against Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. over the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew to a group that wants to build the Tepetonka Golf Course. The land, known as Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. is owned by three siblings...Dean and Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman. Last fall Ulman and Dan Thorson decided to sell the land to developers of the golf course, but Dean Thorson filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, saying the laws that formed the family farm corporation stipulated the land could only be sold or handed down to members of the family. The other two siblings argue those laws don't apply because the land is no longer being farmed. The trial in October will be heard by Judge Stephen Wentzell. A pre-trial hearing is set for September 12th.
WILLMAR, MN
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Minnesota courts hear challenges to use of agricultural land for solar projects

Recent state appeals court rulings are starting to shed light on how far Minnesota counties can go to limit solar development on agricultural land. The Minnesota Court of Appeals recently ruled in three cases involving rural counties that rejected developers’ plans to build community solar farms. The court has rejected denials by McLeod County twice in the past year, though last month it affirmed Stearns County’s right to deny a solar project.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman arrested after Spicer SWAT standoff expected in court Tuesday

(Spicer MN-) A woman is under arrest after police responded to a report of shots being fired in a home in Spicer Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 5:54 p.m. they were called to a home in the 200 Block of 5th Avenue where someone had reportedly fired gunshots. The home and nearby homes were evacuated, a perimeter was set up, and the Kandi-Meeker SWAT Team tried to contact the suspect, a 60-year-old woman, via loudspeaker. She finally responded and exited the home but was not fully compliant and she was subdued using non--lethal ammunition. Kimberly Kohls is now in the Kandiyohi County Jail and will likely have her first court appearance today.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Bev Ahlquist

Beverly Ann Ahlquist, 80, formerly of Kerkhoven, died Saturday, June 25th at CentraCare Care Center in Willmar. Her memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 9th at Harvest Community Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm, Friday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to her service. Private interment will be at Sunburg Free Lutheran Cemetery. www.hafh.org.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar City Council discusses how to spend federal ARPA funds

(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar is talking about how best to us American Rescue Plan dollars given to them by the federal government. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the city was given 2.1 million, which has to be designated for various projects by 2024, and actually spent on those projects by 2026 or else it goes back to the federal government...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Dennis Wallin

Dennis W. Wallin, age 75, of Litchfield and formerly of Atwater, passed away Thursday, June 23, at the Gloria Dei Manor in Litchfield. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atwater. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
ATWATER, MN

