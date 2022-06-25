Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 1:36AM CDT by NWS

(Willmar MN-) A civil trial slated to begin today regarding the sale of land for a proposed golf course in Kandiyohi County has been rescheduled to October 17th. Dean Thorson of rural Spicer filed the suit against Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. over the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew to a group that wants to build the Tepetonka Golf Course. The land, known as Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. is owned by three siblings...Dean and Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman. Last fall Ulman and Dan Thorson decided to sell the land to developers of the golf course, but Dean Thorson filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, saying the laws that formed the family farm corporation stipulated the land could only be sold or handed down to members of the family. The other two siblings argue those laws don't apply because the land is no longer being farmed. The trial in October will be heard by Judge Stephen Wentzell. A pre-trial hearing is set for September 12th.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO