Vancouver Whitecaps play the New England Revolution after shutout victory

New England Revolution (6-5-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-8-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +154, New England +157, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Dallas 2-0, the Vancouver Whitecaps face the New England Revolution.

The Whitecaps are 4-1-2 at home. The Whitecaps have a 3-1-0 record in games they record two goals.

The Revolution are 2-3-2 in road games. The Revolution are fourth in the league with 27 goals led by Adam Buksa with six.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Cavallini has scored five goals and added one assist for the Whitecaps. Cristian Dajome has one assist over the past 10 games.

Buksa has six goals and two assists for the Revolution. Gustavo Bou has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 5-4-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Revolution: 5-1-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Thomas Hasal (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured).

Revolution: Henry Kessler (injured), Matt Turner (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.