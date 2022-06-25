ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Vancouver Whitecaps play the New England Revolution after shutout victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New England Revolution (6-5-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-8-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +154, New England +157, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Dallas 2-0, the Vancouver Whitecaps face the New England Revolution.

The Whitecaps are 4-1-2 at home. The Whitecaps have a 3-1-0 record in games they record two goals.

The Revolution are 2-3-2 in road games. The Revolution are fourth in the league with 27 goals led by Adam Buksa with six.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Cavallini has scored five goals and added one assist for the Whitecaps. Cristian Dajome has one assist over the past 10 games.

Buksa has six goals and two assists for the Revolution. Gustavo Bou has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 5-4-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Revolution: 5-1-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Thomas Hasal (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured).

Revolution: Henry Kessler (injured), Matt Turner (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

2 charged with murder in shooting death of 16-year-old

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Two men charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at a party in September were held without bail at their arraignment. Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 22, both pleaded not guilty to murder and firearms charges in the death of Leidson Monteiro-Terry in Brockton District Court on Monday, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.
BROCKTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

961K+
Followers
465K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy