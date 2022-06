This is the first installment of the Gila Herald’s candidate series for the council races for Safford, Thatcher, and Pima. Opening the series is the town of Thatcher, which has six candidates vying for three council seats up for election. The candidates include incumbents Ryan Rapier, Heston Welker, and Jenny Howard, with newcomers Brandon Homer, Mike McEuen, and Alfred Barquin looking to make the cut. Each candidate was given the opportunity to provide their own editorial and picture. We begin with incumbent Ryan Rapier and will have a new candidate featured each day until complete.

THATCHER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO