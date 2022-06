All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Don McLean comes to Austin as part his 50th Anniversary "American Pie" tour. McLean launched into international stardom in 1971 with the release of “American Pie,” and in the 50 years to follow, the song was voted No. 5 of the 365 “Songs of the Century” compiled by the Recording Industry Association of America. McLean was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO