Women & Their Work presents Steef Crombach: "One Bad Monkey" opening reception

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Steef Crombach uses iconography as clues to understand our physical environment. She finds inspiration in the commonplace and the local and surfaces overlooked...

austin.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

Kraftwerk in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kraftwerk comes to Austin as part of their 2022 North American 3-D concert tour. Bringing together music, 3-D visuals, and performance art, Kraftwerk are a true Gesamtkunstwerk: a total work of art.
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Last Sale for Austin Comic Con Tickets

The very LAST ticket sale before Greater Austin Comic Con is happening now!. Unlock 30% off General Admission tickets with code “FUN”. The fun is happening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on July 9 & 10!. Greater Austin Comic Con will be full of celebrities, cosplay, kid’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

Austin's Drinking with the Saints storytelling group creates community and conversation

For Austin resident and master storyteller Bill Frisbie, the two most important words in the English language are "me, too." Frisbie said the phrase signals someone's desire for personal connection, and that's what he had in mind when he established Drinking with the Saints, a monthly get-together that's become a safe space for friends and strangers to swap stories over finger foods and cold brews.
AUSTIN, TX
idesignarch.com

Mediterranean Style Villa Inspired by Italian Architecture

Villa Solazzo is an elegant luxury home in Austin, Texas with compelling design elements crafted to achieve a balance of innovation and traditional architectural style of an Italian villa. The authentic architectural detailing by Chas Architects creates a quality dramatic home. A bold stone-faced campanile marks the main entry to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Crown & Anchor Pub

Enjoy the reliably delicious meat or veggie burgers and great seasoned fries with any of the reasonably priced beers on tap. Celebrate one of Austin's oldest icons, the campus-area Crown & Anchor, serving up classic burgers and beers for 35 years. Neighboring businesses join in on the fun, and there'll be activities all day for the whole family, including a dog wash benefiting a local shelter, Austin Humane Society adoptable dogs (noon-3pm), a bike wash with Clown Dog and FrankenBike, tasty beer pairings with Amy's Ice Creams, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Licha’s Happy Hour

Enjoy happy hour at one of our favorite spots on the Eastside! Licha’s has $8 cocktails and appetizers Tuesday through Friday from 4-6 p.m.!. If you’ve never tried this place, they have a unique take on soulful Mexican food. The Pastor Quesadillas are amazing and all of their masa products are made fresh and daily in-house.
AUSTIN, TX
culturemap.com

Austin YMCA Northwest Branch presents 20th Anniversary Family Picnic

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The YMCA of Austin is hosting the 20th Anniversary of its Northwest Family branch with a family picnic event. The afternoon will include an open swim, as well as yard games and food trucks. The anniversary picnic is part of more than 50 events from the “Summer FUNtastic” series,
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

Banksy About To Sneak In Texas

The artwork of the most intriguing living artist will be sneaked in Houston, Dallas, and Austin by the end of the summer, according to the website Banksy Land. Traveling from city to city, Bansksyland is an unauthorized, immersive experience that will make a quick stop in Texas. It’s organized by the arts collective One Thousand Ways. Although the artist is not linked to the event, 80 of his pieces will be featured in the art exhibit.
AUSTIN, TX
Power 95.9

The Best Sign In The World Is In Austin, Texas?

If it hasn't offended you yet, hang in there, I'm sure it will one day. But that is part of the charm of El Arroyo's Tex-Mex Restaurant's sign in Austin, Texas. Almost nothing is sacred and that's what comedy is all about. I must make this proposition right here, right now... this is the world's greatest sign.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Squirrel comes down through chimney in South Austin home

AUSTIN, Texas - A squirrel fell down a South Austin resident's chimney and ran around the house before eventually exiting out the back door. Chris Walker says he was home with his Chihuahua, Boo, when he heard a loud bang from inside his fireplace. He said he knew immediately that it was most likely a squirrel that had fallen in from the top.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sharetea to occupy former Front Porch Frozen Desserts location in Round Rock Crossing

Sharetea will occupy a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts with a target opening in the fall. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Sharetea will occupy a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts with a target opening in the fall. Located at 3107 S. I-35, Ste. 770, Round Rock, Front Porch Frozen Desserts closed in September 2021 due to business constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health concerns of members of the family who owned and operated it. Sharetea is a Taiwan-based retailer of boba teas and offers a variety of brewed, milk and fruit tea varieties. www.1992sharetea.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Thrillist

The Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Austin

In summer, there are only two times of day most Texans will step outside (unless tubing or a swimming hole is involved)—before dawn and after dusk. Otherwise, it’s AC all the way. That’s why fireworks events are so much fun. We not only get to stretch our legs in the great outdoors, enjoy fabulous company, and feast on anything with cheese, we get to watch things explode. This year’s July Fourth fireworks are back—once again at Auditorium Shores. If it’s your first time, by all means, get in early (like, super early) to snag a spot at the official celebration. But if you want our advice, make like a veteran Austinite and go for one of the less busy, way more fun, alternative spots. You’ll beat the crowds, bring your own food and drink, and have a far more wonderful time, without the stress of parking, we promise. Here’s our pick of the best places to catch the fireworks.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

5 local animal shelters hosting area-wide adoption event on Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — Five Austin-area animal shelters will host adoption specials on Saturday, July 2, in an effort to find forever homes for animals suffering from record-breaking heat and overcrowding. Shelters say the scorching temperatures are diminishing their animals' quality of life, and they are in need of adopters...
AUSTIN, TX

