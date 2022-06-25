ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Goes Old School Cool Allowing Deputies to Wear Cowboy Hats and Goatees

By MendoFever Staff
mendofever.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. New policies have been approved for deputies and staff of the...

mendofever.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Located] Residents Asked to Be on the Lookout for Windsor Teenager Missing and Considered ‘At-Risk’

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office:. Be on the lookout for this missing person at risk. Seren Swartout is a 13 year old white female last seen walking toward the Windsor Walmart shopping center at noon today. She is a white female 5′ 8″ and 160 pounds last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, baggy light colored jeans and black converse shoes. If you see Seren, please call Sonoma County Sheriff Dispatch at (707) 565-2121.
WINDSOR, CA
crimevoice.com

Two men arrested for allegedly toting ghost guns while drunk in public

A call about a suspicious person carrying a gun led to two arrests for alleged unlawful firearm possession, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:30 in the morning on Sunday, June 19, deputies responded to the area of Alkali Drive and Jersey Avenue; Tribal Police had reported a person with a gun tucked into his waistband behaving antagonistically at the front gate of the Santa Rosa Rancheria, the Sheriff’s Office said.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Counsel#By The Lake#Stay Cool#Goatee#Wear Cowboy Hats#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mendofever.com

Hillside Fire in Lake County Now Threatening Critical Infrastructure

Firefighters are concerned that critical infrastructure at the heel of the fire is threatened. If damaged, this could cause widespread communications issues in the county. Power lines are reported to be down in the area and firefighters responding to fight the flames are being asked to acknowledge a life safety hazard.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 1 person dead in brush fire that burned west of Petaluma

SONOMA COUNTY -- Authorities in Sonoma County on Monday confirmed that one person died in a brush fire that burned 63 acres west of Petaluma.The incident, named the Roblar Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 near the intersection of Roblar Road and Valley Ford Road in the town of Bloomfield.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Monday evening that a person had died in the fire. No additional details were provided.According to initial reports, the fire was already 15-20 acre and is being driven by winds in the area.The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account confirmed that its units were...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Fort Bragg: Step Up and Help Relieve a Critical Blood Shortage by Donating Tomorrow or Thursday

The following is a press release issued by Vitalant:. There is currently a critical blood shortage. Your donation help ensure patients can continue to get the treatment they need during a time when donations are down. Several thousand fewer donations are given each summer on average compared to the rest of the year. We can’t thank you enough for helping during this difficult time, and we encourage you to Power Up your blood drive to have an even greater impact. You can make an impact by making and keeping your appointment to give blood at our upcoming blood drive:
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Fatal Traffic Collision on Highway 101 Southbound Near Redwood Valley

The southbound lanes of Highway 101 are blocked near Redwood Valley after a traffic collision that resulted in one fatality and one party with major injuries. Ground and air ambulances have been deployed. The Caltrans Quickmap indicates traffic is majorly affected south of the West Street on-ramp by the collision...
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
mendofever.com

Bureau of Land Management Ukiah Office Issues Seasonal Fire Restrictions

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has issued seasonal fire restrictions for public lands managed by the Ukiah Field Office effective immediately. Seasonal restrictions are issued to prevent wildfires and for public safety and are in addition to the year-round statewide fire prevention order and will remain in effect until further notice.
UKIAH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy