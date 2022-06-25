Reaction to abortion ruling swift, fevered across state

The organization representing gas station owners in Illinois wants motorists to know the state has some of the highest gas taxes in the country. The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association plans to share that message on stickers they are now required to display on every pump now that a federal judge has rejected their attempt to stop them. The group’s lawsuit said the sticker requirement mandated by the Illinois Legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker is forced political speech.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO