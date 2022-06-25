WATCH: 2022 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three weeks since the midterm primary election and it appears we may finally know the outcomes of our local races. Registrar of voters Mary Bedard says we have just 757 ballots left to count here in Kern. All of those are challenged, meaning either there was no signature on the envelope or the signature did not match the one the county had on file.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrived at the scene of a shooting at the 500 block of West Columbus Street just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to BPD spokesperson Robert Pair. BPD said, upon arrival at the scene there was only evidence of the shooting...
Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke from the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about Phoebe, the pet of the week, Maggie. Maggie is a white Labrador Retriever mix and is just a little over one year old. Maggie has been in the shelter since 05/24/22 and is ready for her new home.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Summer break is an exciting time for kids to get a break from school but it can also be hard for parents to come up with creative ways to keep their kids entertained at home. Every Monday, meteorologist and anchor Elaina Rusk will be helping...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College received a bomb threat around 1:26 p.m. Monday. As of 2:55 p.m. the bomb threat was called unsubstantiated, according to a press release by Heise Media. The release says, after a full campus search was conducted by the Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, supervisor’s declared June 27 through July 1 as National Boys and Girls Club Week in Kern County. During this week, The Boys and Girls Clubs will do many activities involving kids age 5 through 17. According...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E outage is affecting 1,426 customers in parts of northwest and southwest Bakersfield Tuesday morning, according to the PG&E website. PG&E said the outage was first reported at about 6:15 a.m. The company expects to restore power to the area by 9:15 a.m. The...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out at a storage yard near Buttonwillow Monday evening, burning trailers, a fork lift, pallets, cardboard boxes and a 600-square-foot shop, Kern County firefighters say. The blaze, reported at 10:18 p.m., erupted at a storage yard at Interstate 5 and 7th Standard...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has now been three weeks since the midterm primary election and final vote counts are not tallied. But the most recent update of around 30,000 newly counted ballots solidified one competitive race, and brought shockwaves through a few others. Some of our races, particularly...
Sponsored Content by Suburu Sangera. Another year of hitting the road for our Sunrise Adventures. Kevin’s first stop of the season was the greater Palm Springs area. Just a three and a half-hour drive from Bakersfield, this area is packed with things for the entire family. If you like shopping and eating, they have some amazing restaurants and shops around town.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Well above average temperatures with triple digit heat in the valley and desert will prevail at least through Wednesday of this week. A gradual cooling trend will start on Wednesday and continue through the holiday weekend, with below normal temperatures returning to the district by Saturday and Sunday.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Board of Supervisors voted to place one-cent sales tax measure for unincorporated area voters to consider on the November ballot, according to the County of Kern’s Twitter. If the measure passes, the sales tax on purchases made in unincorporated Kern County would increase...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unidentified driver abandoned their car after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Highway 119 and fleeing the scene early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol officer responded to a major injury crash on Highway 119 east of Par Street around 3:38 a.m., according to CHP officials.
Sponsored Content by Gordon Team Realty. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Director of Home Loan Center, Robyn Potter with Valley Strong about current interest rates and home loan options. Potter shares that Valley Strong has low rates on their Adjustable Rate Loans that are much more conservative, consumer-friendly,...
