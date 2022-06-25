WATCH: 2022 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three weeks since the midterm primary election and it appears we may finally know the outcomes of our local races. Registrar of voters Mary Bedard says we have just 757 ballots left to count here in Kern. All of those are challenged, meaning either there was no signature on the envelope or the signature did not match the one the county had on file.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO