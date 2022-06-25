ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

ATK Mohun Bagan sign Florentin Pogba as brother Paul sends his congratulations

By Mudeet Arora
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indian Super League...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

LAFC confirm signing of free agent Gareth Bale

MLS side Los Angeles FC have confirmed the signing of superstar Welsh winger Gareth Bale. Bale, who was a free agent after leaving Real Madrid at the end of his contract there, has signed a 12-month contract with LAFC with an option for a further 18 months. The Wales legend...
LOS ANGELES, CA
90min

Steve Cherundolo outlines what Gareth Bale will bring to LAFC

Throughout the weekend in Major League Soccer, all the talk was about Gareth Bale's impending move to Los Angeles FC. Whether you were watching LAFC themselves as they beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Sunday, or any of the other 12 MLS games taking place over the weekend, you will have heard Bale's name mentioned at least once.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florentin Pogba
90min

Alan Franco to end Charlotte FC loan & join Argentine side Talleres

Charlotte FC midfielder Alan Franco will complete a loan move to Argentine club CA Talleres in the coming days, 90min sources have confirmed. The Ecuador international was left out of the squad for Charlotte's 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew last week and hasn't traveled with the team to Montreal this weekend in order to push a deal forward, 90min are told.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atk#Mariner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Carlos Vela confirms contract extension with LAFC

Carlos Vela confirmed he will remain with LAFC for the time being. After months of uncertainty and days away from free agency, the Designated Player revealed he re-signed with the Western Conference club. "It was a matter of time. I don't want to leave until I win a title. Hopefully...
MLS
90min

90min

670
Followers
5K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy