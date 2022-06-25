ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motion seeks judgement in lawsuit involving Facebook page

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
Lawyers for administrators of the Nelsonville CrackHeads Facebook page filed a motion to dismiss claims brought by a former Nelsonville clerk of council for posts on the page.

The 84-page document, filed June 14 in Athens County Common Pleas Court, seeks judgement on all of plaintiff Andrea Thompson-Hashman’s claims against page administrator Korey Whitmore and on his counterclaim against her.

As the Messenger previously reported, the initial lawsuit filed by Thompson-Hashman in April 2020 alleged that posts from the Nelsonville CrackHeads Facebook page constituted defamation against her.

Page administrators filed a counterclaim in July 2020 alleging that the initial lawsuit had little to do with Thompson-Hashman’s reputation in the community and was designed to silence criticism of local government by swamping the CrackHeads page in legal fees, the Messenger reported.

The Case Western Reserve University First Amendment Clinic represents CrackHeads administrators, including Whitmore, pro-bono. Sara Coulter and clinic director Andrew Geronimo are acting as the attorneys, according to the motion.

The motion notes that Thompson-Hashman is a public figure with no actual damages, and most of her claims are unsupported with evidence.

The statements are not defamatory, are true or reasonably drawn from available information, or protected opinions criticizing the propriety of government hiring, the motion states.

The brief supporting the motion, notes that Thompson-Hashman — a former Nelsonville City Council Clerk and daughter of former city councilmember Greg Smith — testified that she was well-known in the community, was an active participant in Nelsonville city government, and “voluntarily injected herself into controversy about nepotism in Nelsonville city government by seeking and accepting the position even after multiple people raised concerns about nepotism.”

The brief notes that Thompson-Hashman doesn’t have crucial evidence to continue pursuing her claims. “She cannot identify any injury that she can attribute to any statement (or any other action) by any defendant, and her deposition shows a complete lack of evidence for any injury or damages, and she cannot authenticate many of the documents she relies upon. …

“Her sole theory about fault in this case is apparently that Whitmore ‘failed to verify’ the statement about her pay. But failure to verify is not actual malice.”

The brief notes that Thompson-Hashman has had two years to produce evidence to support her lawsuit’s claims and has several extensions to gather evidence, but failed to produce evident of nearly all elements of her claims.

As to Thompson-Hashman’s claims of libel and malice, the brief says many of the statements she complains about in the lawsuit are not directly about her, or are “clearly not statements of fact, or are substantially true.”

The libel per se claim requires that statements be defamatory on their fact, but “can only say that the posts ‘as a whole’ defame her,” the brief said.

Specific statements Thompson-Hashman contends are false and defamatory, are within the “realm of constitutionally protected opinion, and a citizen’s fundamental rights to criticize or question the acts of public officials.”

The brief notes that Thompson-Hashman is a public figure and the statements made online were matters of public concern: Whether city council and clerk of council were acting appropriately, whether the plaintiff was fulfilling her role set by the Nelsonville City Charter, and the evidence and testimony is largely made up of government officials and former government officials, all public officials and public figures.

“Plaintiff cannot identify any statement where she believes that any defendant doubted the truth. Instead, the summary judgement record shows that plaintiff’s father was actively involved in her hiring, that plaintiff’s father directly influenced and advocated for her receiving a higher rate of pay than her predecessors, and all of this was a matter of public concern in Nelsonville before Whitmore or anyone posting as Nelsonville CrackHeads posted a message.”

Thompson-Hashman’s attorney, Sierra Meek of Nolan and Meek Co. LPA of Nelsonville, declined to comment on the case.

According to Geronimo, both parties have until July 1 to file any motions. Then they have until Aug. 8 to respond to each other’s motions. A status conference is set for Aug. 11.

While the case is in the summary judgement phase, both parties conduct discovery and ask for evidence to support their claims, Geronimo said.

“We asked for evidence and believe there is not enough to move forward. The judge can look at the evidence that is submitted and see if a trial is necessary,” he said.

The center has argued that the statements against Thompson-Hashman on the Nelsonville CrackHead’s Facebook page are protected under the first amendment as criticism of a public official.

Based on the submissions given by both parties so far, Geronimo said he thinks the center’s client will prevail in this “important free speech case.”

