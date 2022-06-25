ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel Dodgers top Lakers A at Cloninger Classic

By Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

HELENA — A late score helped the Laurel Dodgers top the Kalispell Lakers A 8-3 on Friday at the Cloninger Classic.

With everything tied up 3-3, Richie Cortese tripled in the top of the sixth, driving in three runs for the Dodgers.

Laurel struck first in the first inning and led by that one run until the Lakers took a 3-1 lead in the fifth with runs from Joey Thatcher and Carter Schlegel.

It was the last time the Lakers would lead, as Laurel took over the rest of the way with six runs in the sixth inning and another in the seventh.

Earlier Friday, the Lakers nearly completed a comeback against the Bozeman Bucks, but ultimately fell short in the 7-6 loss.

Down five runs in the sixth, two stolen bases facilitated three runs to get the Lakers within two runs of the Bucks. Michael Owens added another run in the seventh, but Bozeman quickly got two outs to end the game.

Adam Nikunen led the Lakers with two hits.

On Thursday, the Lakers lost the lead late and fell 9-7 to the Post 4 Razorbacks.

Tied at seven in the top of the eighth, Taylor Stringfellow singled and scored Hudson John.

The Lakers tied the game 7-7 at the bottom of the seventh, the rally led by a walk by Easton Capser and a single by Braden Capser.

Razorbacks pitcher Maddox Moore struck out nine batters in six innings.

Adam Nikunen started the game on the mound for the Lakers, throwing 109 pitches in five innings with six strikeouts, and allowing seven runs on four hits

The Lakers A face the Laurel Dodgers again today for a 10 a.m. game.

Laurel 100 006 1 — 8 6 4

Kalispell 000 030 0 — 3 6 7

Ian Bauer, Landen Bauer (7). Jackson Heino, Tyler Williams (6), and Joey Thatcher (7).

DODGERS — Evan Caton 0-2, Ian Bauer 1-3, Richie Cortese 2-4, Reece Dolechek 1-4, Isaac Nieto 2-4, Braeden Foos 0-3, Maverick Hoppman 0-3, Pierce Caton 0-2, Tanner Knaub 0-2.

LAKERS — Adam Nikunen 1-4, Joey Thatcher 0-4, Carter Schlegel 0-4, Timmy Glanville 0-3, Braden Capser 0-2, Nate Skonard 1-3, Kaden Drish 2-3, Tyler Williams 1-3, Easton Capser 1-3.

3B — Cortese. RBI — Cortese (4), I. Bauer, Dolechek, Thatcher (2).

Kalispell 000 203 1 — 6 5 2

Bozeman 000 060 1— 7 7 2

Carter Schlegel. Easton Martin and Jadin Frandsen (6).

LAKERS A — Adam Nikunen 2-4, Joey Thatcher 1-4, Timmy Glanville 0-2, TJ Hyack 0-4, Michael Owens 0-3, Brysen Herion 0-1, Braden Capser 0-1, Kaden Drish 1-2, Kent Fahnfander 1-4, Jackson Heino 0-2.

BUCKS A — Jarrett Herz 1-4, Cole Smith 1-3, Quinn Pershing 1-3, Torin Jeske 2-2, Jadin Frandsen 1-3, Cash Jones 1-3, Dylon Poulin 0-3, Jack Nye 0-3, Joseph Starner 0-2.

2B — Nikunen. RBI — Fahnfander, Nikunen (3), Frandsen (3), Herz (2).

Late Thursday

Post 4 103 201 02x — 9 7 3

Kalispell 101 010 40x — 7 5 4

Maddox Moore, Alex Romriell (7) and Kannon Kunz (8). Adam Nikunen, Josh Close (6) and Joey Thatcher (8).

RAZORBACKS — Elias Blackhawk 0-3, Garrett Keller 0-3, Hudson John 5-5, Taylor Stringfellow 1-5, Isaiah Snell 0-4, Jackson Zaccardi 0-4, Alex Romriell 0-5, Kudter Stucki 1-4, Cooper Snyder 0-2.

LAKERS A — Joey Thatcher 0-3, Carter Schlegel 2-5, Timmy Glanville 0-0, Michael Owens 1-4, TJ Hyack 1-3, Braden Capser 1-2, Easton Capser 0-3, Nate Skonard 0-3, Tyler Williams 0-4.

2B — John, Schlegel. RBI — John (3), Stringfellow (2), Owens, B. Capser, Hyack.

Comments / 0

