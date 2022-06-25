ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers speak out at Glastonbury over Roe v. Wade ruling

By Isabel Bekele
New York Post
 3 days ago

As the first night of major performances began at Glastonbury Festival, some of the biggest female acts in music addressed the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the federal right to abortions in the U.S.

Popstar Billie Eilish, the youngest headliner in Glastonbury history, introduced her song “Your Power” as she took the stage with her brother and fellow artist Finneas.

“Today is a really dark day for women in the U.S,” Eilish told the audience at Worthy Farm. “I’m just gonna say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer in this moment. This song is dedicated to that I guess…”

The “Ocean Eyes” singer debuted her song ‘’TV’’ earlier this month which criticizes the internet’s obsession with celebrity drama and ignorance of reproductive rights.

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade,” read a lyric in the song referencing the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Indie-rock artist Phoebe Bridgers, who took the stage earlier, was also among the artists at Glastonbury condemning the Supreme Court’s decision. The “Motion Sickness” singer wore an all-black suit on stage as she spoke out about the court’s ruling.

Phoebe Bridgers performed hits such as “Scott Street” and “I Know the End” during day three of Glastonbury Festival on June 24, 2022.
Getty Images

“In all honesty, [the festival] is like super surreal and fun. But I’m having like the shittiest day ever,” Bridgers admitted to the packed crowd.

“Are there any Americans here? Who wants to say f— the Supreme Court on three?”

The audience roared back as the Grammy-nominated artist led the chant: “One, two three… F– the Supreme Court! F– that shit. F– America… F– you.”

“All these old, irrelevant motherf—kers trying to tell us what to do with our bodies,” Bridgers continued as she strummed her guitar.

Bridgers previously spoke out about abortion rights leading up to Friday’s events. She revealed to fans on Twitter that she had an abortion last October and “everyone deserves that access” following the leak of the Supreme Court’s drafts.

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.

Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX

— traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022

Female artists weren’t the only ones at Glastonbury who were outspoken on the ruling.

Joe Talbot, lead singer of British rock band Idles, spoke out as he introduced his song ‘Mother.’

“They just reversed the laws back to the middle ages in America where they’re just deciding whether it should be illegal to have an abortion or not.”

Welsh singer Joe Talbot of Idles condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling during day three of Glastonbury Festival on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

As the Glastonbury Festival continues throughout the weekend, with performances from Paul McCartney, Lorde, and Kendrick Lamar to come, more comments about the landmark ruling can be expected.

Community Policy