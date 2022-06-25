Fire up the grill for National Grilling Month

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A fire tore through a McKinney neighborhood over the weekend, destroying or badly damaging seven homes within minutes. Neighbor Kapil Sama spotted the fire when it first began in the garage of a home across the street on Marigold Drive around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night. "I tried to see if someone was there," he said. "Then I immediately called 911 and saw, by that time, it went beyond my control."Just four minutes later, the house and the one next to it were engulfed.Six houses burned to the ground, and one, which a family was living in,...

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO