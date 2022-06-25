ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Fire up the grill for National Grilling Month

By CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

July is almost here and it happens to be National Grilling Month. It is a time to celebrate with your favorite foods, alongside family and friends. Go outdoors and enjoy what nature has to offer, with flavors from the grill. Grilling offers the opportunity to eat a varied selection...

The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

