FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Friends and family of a young Fargo woman are still in disbelief tonight after a motorcycle accident left her with fatal injuries Sunday. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8 pm when 21-year-old Tessa Holt was headed southbound on University Dr., just south of I-94, when she lost control of her motorcycle and fell off. Investigators say that’s when another motorcycle driver struck Holt and then lost control. Holt later died at a local hospital.

FARGO, ND ・ 18 HOURS AGO