Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Bennett County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA .Weather conditions will be favorable for large fire growth Wednesday. The limiting factor to large fire growth will be dictated by the local fuel conditions; with the fine fuels starting to cure and the larger fuels drier than normal. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon with strong and erratic winds along with dry lightning. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * LIGHTNING...Possible cloud to ground lighting with little to no rainfall is expected. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry lightning would produce critical fire weather conditions.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO