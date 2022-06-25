ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mother Describes Pain of Losing Son to Actions of His Obsessed Ex

By Internewscast
internewscast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana woman is accused of using Airtags to track her love interest to a bar, where he is having drinks...

internewscast.com

Comments / 6

Tisha Reedus
2d ago

there's nothing funny about this.....this is happening way to much lately.. once these guys see what they have gotten themselves into they need to leave that person alone and that's what he was doing moving on from the madness with her and she couldn't handle that....and that goes for females to that needs to leave a man that shows that he's unstable as well...

Reply
11
Related
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Airtags#Tilly S Pub#Chevrolet
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
CBS Chicago

Gary mother pleads for answers after her daughter and grandson have been missing for nearly 7 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly seven years ago, Diamond Bynum and her young nephew, King Walker, left a family home in Gary, Indiana and never returned.And through all that time, their family has never given up hope they would be found alive. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with the mother about bringing awareness for her loved ones."We're just heartbroken that we have to continue to go, not knowing is the hardest part."It's another year of unanswered questions for LaShann Walker.She wants to bring awareness for her daughter Diamond Bynum and her grandson King Walker, who went missing in Gary, Indiana...
GARY, IN
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actress Rashmirekha Ojha Found Dead in Her Home

Another tragic death in the entertainment industry has occurred in India. Actress Rashmirekha Ojha was found dead in the home she rented in the Nayapalli neighborhood of Bhubaneswar, India, on Saturday. She was 23. Per The Hindustan Times (citing newswire PTI), police are currently investigating her cause of death, but initial signs point toward suicide. However, her family is already questioning that assumption.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 66, who demanded 16ft social distancing in the family home during lockdown divorce appeals conviction for coercive and controlling behaviour

An engineer who introduced a 16-foot social distancing rule with his own family during lockdown is appealing after he was convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour. Peter Copland, 66, allocated time slots for when his wife Maria and two children could use the large kitchen at their home in Paignton, Devon, after they separated during the pandemic.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

Mom Puts Lock on 10-Year-Old Son's Door to Keep Out Cousins

Every person needs privacy and has a right to it. This is part of human psychology and something that makes human beings very unique compared to other creatures in the world. With that said, people are not always considerate of boundaries and the privacy of others. When a person's privacy or boundaries are violated, it can leave them feeling very exposed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy