This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With Johan Oviedo’s massive 6-foot-5 frame spilling out of all sides of the laundry cart he was riding to the showers -- where Cardinals teammates would playfully douse him with almond milk, yogurt and apple sauce -- the Cuban-born-and-bred pitcher kept thinking about one thing: Celebrating the biggest moment of his MLB career with his parents and grandparents.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO