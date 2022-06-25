ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thousands in SF march to protest Court strikedown of Roe v Wade

CBS News
 3 days ago

In San Francisco Friday, thousands of abortion...

www.cbsnews.com



CBS San Francisco

Demonstrators return to San Francisco streets to protest Supreme Court abortion ruling

SAN FRANCISCO -- Abortion rights supporters protested for the second straight day across the San Francisco Bay Area.At a San Francisco march on Saturday evening, demonstrators said they wanted to channel their anger into action by encouraging people to vote.Among the many young people chanting and marching near San Francisco City Hall was an Oakland family."I'm here to protest what I think is probably the most unjust ruling of my generation," said demonstrator Tanya Mayo.Mayo brought her partner and her four kids, ages 9, 11, 13, and 15."There's a sense of grief. It's a sense of loss. It's almost like...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Some Bay Area faith leaders celebrate the end of Roe

SUNNYVALE (KPIX) -- Members of Silicon Valley Reformed Baptist Church celebrated after learning the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe. vs. Wade on Friday. They were joined by other religious communities around the Bay Area who hope one day to ban abortions in California. "We recognize we live in polarized times. We recognize that we live in difficult times," said Pastor Brian Garcia with the church. "The work that we have been doing has been bearing fruit and has been, in fact, successful."While anti-abortion-rights advocates have long hoped for the Roe v. Wade to be overturned as a first step toward...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Demonstrators march in San Jose to protest end of Roe v Wade

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- On the day following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, thousands of people arrived at San Jose City Hall for a protest march. The march down Santa Clara Street didn't have the usual police escort and, whether they had permission or not to be there, those who showed up were in no mood to ask for it."We're not going to let the Supreme Court tell us what to do with our bodies and our futures," said Sabina Wildman with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which co-organized the demonstration. "This is exactly how...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds join 'People's March' alternative to SF Pride parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- As San Francisco resumed its joyful Pride parade after a two-year pandemic hiatus, another event, blocks away, honored the spirit of the original Pride movement.Most people are familiar with the Pride parade on San Francisco's Market Street but, in 1970 -- one year after the Stonewall riots -- the precursor to Pride began with an angry protest march along Polk Street. On Sunday, several hundred people took part in the "People's March," an event that began during the pandemic following the murder of George Floyd."This is how it started," said co-founder Juanita MORE! "We knew we...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
uchastings.edu

A Message from Chancellor and Dean David Faigman: Roe v. Wade

Today’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is devastating on many levels. I, too, feel the pain and shock I see in the faces of colleagues who, though bracing for the blow based on a leaked draft of the opinion, still held out hope for a different outcome. This decision turns back the clock not just to 1973, but to a century when women did not have the right to vote and were, largely, treated as property. The Court has undermined and invalidated so many of the premises of modern society, of principles of equality, that my generation, and my children’s generation, took for granted. The world today is so much less generous and inclusive than it was just yesterday. I tremble for my granddaughters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Dueling narratives of Arizona protests ended with tear gas

PHOENIX (AP) — Protests outside the Arizona Capitol over the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that ended with a volley of tear gas were variously described Saturday as either peaceful or driven by anarchists intent on destruction. Republican Senate President Karen Fann issued a news...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Dyke march roars back to life in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Dyke March marked its 30th anniversary Saturday, returning to the streets of the Mission for the first time in two years. Thousands turned out to celebrate unity and the lesbian community. The crowd cheered on several bikers as they kicked off the march in the Mission District at 18th and Dolores Streets.   Thousands more danced and enjoyed Dolores Park after a quiet two-year break."I'm so excited, I waited two years to wear this bustier, so I'm happy. I come out here every year," said Gabrielle Jones of Oakland.  "It just means a lot to be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Tenants Protest Management Practices at New Oakland Veteran Housing

Since March of last year, tenants at Embark, an affordable apartment complex for veterans in Downtown Oakland, have been demanding that the companies that oversee and own their buildings address safety and habitability issues and provide residents with respectful management that is free of harassment. “It’s such a nice building,”...
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

What the overturning of Roe v. Wade means for Silicon Valley

The outrage is palpable with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but women in Santa Clara County will not be impacted. “Absolutely nothing is changing,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez told San José Spotlight. “In fact, not only are we continuing services, but we’re going to be expanding them.” On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court... The post What the overturning of Roe v. Wade means for Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Where does Contra Costa fall in state vaccination rankings?

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (June 27, 2022) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Counties Ranked as Healthiest in the U.S.: Report

U.S. News & World Report released a report ranking the 100 healthiest communities in the country, and three bay area counties made the list. Santa Clara County, San Mateo County and Marin County are three of the healthiest areas in the nation, according to said report. San Mateo County ranked...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

How some Bay Area residents will spend their stimulus checks

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- California lawmakers have struck a deal to send $7 billion back to taxpayers to counter soaring inflation. About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday.  Opinions are mixed as to what the money will pay for and whether it will help.Robert Pickett is a retired teacher living outside Sacramento. He says he'll receive $350 under the governor's new inflation relief plan. "That would be groceries for about two weeks, and maybe one tank of gas," said Pickett. For...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video shows brawl at San Francisco Pride event

SAN FRANCISCO - A fight broke out at the San Francisco Pride parade on Sunday. Footage shows a brief brawl on Market Street, surrounded by about swarm of about two dozen people. The crowd dispersed after the fight broke up. This was not the only case of violence that broke...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

San Francisco school board reverses vote on mural removal

A school board’s decision in 2019 to remove a mural of George Washington that includes depictions of enslaved Black people and Native Americans set off a national debate about how U.S. historical figures should be represented in educational settings. The mural, inside a San Francisco high school, will remain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

