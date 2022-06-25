Thousands in SF march to protest Court strikedown of Roe v Wade

Today’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is devastating on many levels. I, too, feel the pain and shock I see in the faces of colleagues who, though bracing for the blow based on a leaked draft of the opinion, still held out hope for a different outcome. This decision turns back the clock not just to 1973, but to a century when women did not have the right to vote and were, largely, treated as property. The Court has undermined and invalidated so many of the premises of modern society, of principles of equality, that my generation, and my children’s generation, took for granted. The world today is so much less generous and inclusive than it was just yesterday. I tremble for my granddaughters.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO