Pride Story: Bay Area animator's short film draws hope from her life and love

No matter how much you think your dog is a perfect angel, you have to admit that sometimes they are total goofballs. One place where they almost always let out their inner weird is at the boarders. Maybe it's because their humans aren't around, but something hilarious always happens when they're there. Tango the German Shorthaired Pointer is no exception, and video of him seeing his mama for the first time after a vacation is too funny.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO