Davenport, IA

Randall wins Sprint Invaders at Davenport

By Linda Cook
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

Chase Randall had the field chasing him when the Sprint Invaders came to Davenport Speedway Friday night. Randall won his heat race, the shake-up dash, and led 24 of the 25 laps in the feature race.

Randall, a Texas native who is racing in Iowa this Summer, started the A-main on the outside of row two. Chase quickly went to the front and had to survive a number of restarts to take the win.

Paul Nienhiser ran near the front the entire race before finishing second, 1.478 seconds behind Randall. Chris Martin led lap number one, went on to finish third. Evan Martin and Bret Triplett rounded out the top five.

Sprint Invader heat races went to Jamie Ball, Evan Martin, and Randall.

The sprint cars received a warm and overdue welcome from the crowd. They were scheduled to race at Davenport the last three years, but were rained out each time.

The Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified main boiled down to a battle between two drivers. Jeremy Gustaf was leading when Travis Denning passed him on the outside on lap thirteen. Gustaf would retake the lead on the following lap. Coming to the white flag, Jeremy got a little loose out of turn four with Denning regaining the lead for good.

Gustaf would hold on for a second place finish. Matt Werner, Brunson Behning, and Charlie Mohr completed the first five.

Ben Chapman carried a broken tie rod to victory lane in a wild IMCA SportMod feature. The win was Chapman’s second at Davenport this year. Brandon Jewell drove from 13 th starting spot to finish second. Ryan Reed led the first seven laps of the race before mid-race problem, but came back to finish third. Kevin Goben finished fourth, followed by Aaron Hitt.

In Koehler Electric Street Stock action. Jeff Struck Jr. picked up feature win number four of the season. Struck started eighth and worked his way into the lead by lap 6. Once on front, Jeff went unchallenged to the checkers. Landen Chrestensen and Daron Obroeckling both led laps early in the feature before finishing second and third. Anthony Franklin took fourth, just ahead of Shad Murphy.

Shawn McDermott claimed his first QCjeeps.com Sport Compact feature win of the season. McDermott started seventh and tracked down early race leader Dustin Begyn. Shawn led the rest of the way to the checkers, holding off Nick Proehl. Mitch Bielenberg drove to third late in the race. Drew Wise took fourth and Trent Lebarge fifth.

Kile Vohringer swept both the heat and feature in the Midwest Jalopies. Terry Doud ran second to Vohringer in both races. Tom Honts made a late race charge to finish third in the feature. Mark Claeys and Austin Honts were fourth and fifth respectively.

The next scheduled event at Davenport Speedway is weekly racing action Friday, July 1st. All five classes will be on track. Our guest class for the evening will be the American Iron Racing Series

After next Friday’s racing program, it is a quick turnaround to Wednesday, July 6 th , when the Lucas Oil Late Model Series comes to Davenport. This will be the first appearance of the Lucas Oil cars and stars since 2005.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

June 24, 2022 –

Sprint Invaders

Heat #1: 1. Jamie Ball; 2. Bret Triplett; 3. Ryan Jamison; 4. Paul Nienhiser; 5. Devin Kline;

Heat #2: 1. Evan Martin; 2. Devin Wignall; 3. Ben Wagoner; 4. Cody Wehrle; 5. Josh Schneiderman;

Heat #3: 1. Chase Randall; 2. Colton Fisher; 3. Chris Martin; 4. Dugan Thye; 5. Tanner Gebhardt;

Shake-up dash: 1.  Chase Randall; 2. Evan Martin; 3. Jamie Ball; 4. Chris Martin; 5. Paul Nienhiser;

Feature: 1. Chase Randall; 2. Paul Nienhiser; 3. Chris Martin; 4. Evan Martin; 5. Bret Triplett; 6. Devin Kline; 7. Ryan Jamison; 8. Devin Wignall; 9. Cody Wehrle; 10. Josh Schneiderman; 11. Ben Wagoner; 12. Tyler Lee; 13. Jamie Ball; 14. Tanner Gebhardt; 15. Austin Archdale; 16. Chase Richards; 17. McCain Richards; 18. Aidan Zoutte; 19. Dugan Thye; 20. Dustin Clark; 21. Colton Fisher;

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Mitch Morris; 2. Jeremy Gustaf; 3. Stephan Kammerer; 4. Matt Werner; 5. Matt Stein;

Heat #2: 1. Kyle Montgomery; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Tony VonDresky; 4. Brunson Behning; 5. Charlie Mohr;

Feature: 1. Travis Denning; 2. Jeremy Gustaf; 3. Matt Werner; 4. Brunson Behning; 5. Charlie Mohr; 6. Kyle Montgomery; 7. Tony VonDresky; 8. Brandt Cole; 9. Matt Stein; 10. Bob Dominacki; 11. Patrick Moore; 12. Jake Whittington; 13. Ryan Dyhme; 14. Stephan Kammerer; 15. Mitch Morris; 16. Craig Crawford; 17. Donovan Lodge; 18. Eric Barnes;

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Ryan Reed; 2. Logan Veloz; 3. Dakota Cole; 4. Rance Powell; 5. Josh Woodruff;

Heat #2: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Justin Veloz; 3. Justin Schroeder; 4. Bryan Ritter; 5. Barry Bates;

Heat #3: 1. Aaron Hitt; 2. Jesse Bodin; 3. Rayce Mullen; 4. Kasey Williams; 5. Todd Dykema;

Feature: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Brandon Jewell; 3. Ryan Reed; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Aaron Hitt; 6. Justin Veloz; 7. Logan Veloz; 8. Rayce Mullen; 9. Dakota Cole; 10. Bryan Ritter; 11. Perry Gellerstedt; 12. Ron Schwartzkopf; 13. Brandon Gilbraith; 14. Todd Dykema; 15. Justin Schroeder; 16. Kasey Williams; 17. Jesse Bodin; 18. Josh Woodruff; 19. Jake Morris; 20. Rance Powell; 21. Barry Bates; 22. Chris Dunn;

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Jeff Walker; 3. Roger Rickels; 4. Kyler Hickenbottom; 5. Alex Pappas;

Heat #2: 1. Landen Chrestensen; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Shad Murphy; 4. Daron Oberbroeckling; 5. Anthony Franklin;

Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Landen Chrestensen; 3. Daron Obroeckling; 4.  Anthony Franklin; 5. Shad Murphy; 6. Alex Pappas; 7. Jesse Owen; 8. Roger Rickels; 9. Jeff Walker; 10. Kraig Hughes; 11. Kyler Hickenbottom; 12. Rick Schriner;

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Shawn McDermott; 2. Drew Wise; 3. Thomas Adams; 4. Michael Lundeen; 5. Dustin Munn;

Heat #2: 1. Dustin Begyn; 2. Cyle Hawkins; 3. Trent Lebarge; 4. Mitch Bielenberg; 5. Dustin Porter;

Feature: 1. Shawn McDermott; 2. Nick Proehl; 3. Mitch Bielenberg; 4. Drew Wise; 5. Trent Lebarge; 6. Thomas Adams; 7. Michael Lundeen; 8. Dustin Munn; 9. Levi Heath; 10. Dustin Porter; 11. Cyle Hawkins; 12. Dustin Begyn; 13. Shawn Rands; (2-DNS)

Midwest Jalopies

Heat #1: 1. Kile Vohringer; 2. Terry Doud; 3. Jeff Blunt; 4. Austin Honts; 5. Mark Claeys;

Feature: 1. Kile Vohringer; 2. Terry Doud; 3. Tom Honts; 4. Mark Claeys; 5. Austin Honts; 6. Tanner Gerard; 7. Jeff Blunt; 8. Pat Bailey; 9. Dennis Blunt; 10. Mark Merfeld;

Local 4 WHBF

