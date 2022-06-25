New player-ran K-State football NIL collective announced

Kansas State football players warm-up during a spring practice on April 6. Wildcat football players announced a new player-led NIL collective, Manhattan NIL Club, that is set to officially launch in July. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State football players soon will no longer be standing on the sideline when it comes to profiting off of their name, image and likeness.

Manhattan NIL Club, a NIL collective ran by current K-State football players, was announced over social media by a large number of Wildcat players on Friday.

Currently, K-State athletes are served by two different NIL collectives, The Wildcats' Den and Wildcat NIL, both of which popped up earlier this year. Each group is ran by former Wildcat players.

While those serve as middle-men to help facilitate NIL opportunities and payments, Manhattan NIL Club will offer a more direct line from fan to player.

The club is advertising 1,000 year-long memberships, called Access Passes, that will allow members to attend both in-person and digital events with K-State football players throughout the year.

That digital content will include everything from a members-only message board and chat room to player generated content where players will discuss things like past and upcoming games, practice updates and recruiting stories.

The players have partnered with YOKE, a platform that provides tools that allow them to launch a paywalled community.

In-person opportunities will include meet-and-greets, tailgates, autograph sessions and more.

Members will also receive exclusive Manhattan NIL merchandise and apparel.

All players on the Wildcat roster are invited to participate in the club and proceeds will be split equally among actively participating athletes.

Access Passes will go on sale in July. The price has not been set.

Potential club members are also able to buy multiple passes and then sell them on the secondary market.