New player-ran K-State football NIL collective announced

By Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
Kansas State football players warm-up during a spring practice on April 6. Wildcat football players announced a new player-led NIL collective, Manhattan NIL Club, that is set to officially launch in July.  Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State football players soon will no longer be standing on the sideline when it comes to profiting off of their name, image and likeness.

Manhattan NIL Club, a NIL collective ran by current K-State football players, was announced over social media by a large number of Wildcat players on Friday.

Currently, K-State athletes are served by two different NIL collectives, The Wildcats' Den and Wildcat NIL, both of which popped up earlier this year. Each group is ran by former Wildcat players.

While those serve as middle-men to help facilitate NIL opportunities and payments, Manhattan NIL Club will offer a more direct line from fan to player.

The club is advertising 1,000 year-long memberships, called Access Passes, that will allow members to attend both in-person and digital events with K-State football players throughout the year.

That digital content will include everything from a members-only message board and chat room to player generated content where players will discuss things like past and upcoming games, practice updates and recruiting stories.

The players have partnered with YOKE, a platform that provides tools that allow them to launch a paywalled community.

In-person opportunities will include meet-and-greets, tailgates, autograph sessions and more.

Members will also receive exclusive Manhattan NIL merchandise and apparel.

All players on the Wildcat roster are invited to participate in the club and proceeds will be split equally among actively participating athletes.

Access Passes will go on sale in July. The price has not been set.

Potential club members are also able to buy multiple passes and then sell them on the secondary market.

Hutch Post

Ehart new state Legion commander

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newest Kansas American Legion Commander is Jeremy Ehart of Hutchinson. Ehart was installed June 5th in Topeka. Jeremy is the 4th Department commander to be elected from Hutchinson, KS Lyle Rishel Post 68 and the first one in over 20 years. Post 68 Past Dept....
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Motorcyclist killed Saturday night in Jefferson Co. wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 57-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Jefferson County Saturday night. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Michael Arthur Greene of Kansas City, Kan. was driving eastbound on K-16, just west of Wellman Rd., when he lost control on a curve.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Missing Emporia boy found safe

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Emporia police said a 12-year-old boy reported missing Friday afternoon has been located and is safe. The Emporia Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old boy reported missing about 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 24. Police said Kreitzer is autistic, but high functioning.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

‘We’re needed here’: NOTO Pride Fest celebrates LGBTQ+

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 62 Pride Fest in north Topeka held celebrations on Saturday. The NOTO Pride Fest, hosted by Studio 62, began at 12 p.m. in the NOTO Arts District and will continue the festivities through tonight. The event had a parade, food trucks, games, vendors, races, a dance party, a DJ, and more. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Retired jeweler on track to buy Plumb mansion

A family with a long business history in Emporia soon could own one of the city's most historic buildings. ”I think I'll call it... the Regal Plumb Airbnb,” Chris Stanley said. “I'm going to live there.”. The retired owner of Stanley Jewelry confirmed Friday that she has a...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Woman killed in early morning Lyon County crash

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Lyon County Deputy Jody Myers confirmed the death of one person following an early morning rollover crash near the area of the 400 Block of Road V at approximately 6 a.m. Emporia, Lyon County EMS, and Hartford Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to find a Red Polaris Raze in […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
