Houston, TX

44th Annual Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or...

houston.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

A Draughte of Londoun Ale - Medieval Beer

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Archaeology Now and Women's Institute of Houston will host a unique experience as they brew up a pint full of archaeology and history. A ticket includes a tour of the only air-conditioned brewing facility in the U.S., where guests will meet the brewers to learn how a “British” ale is produced in Houston. Then, as the sun begins to set and the air cools, guests will feast on British fare accompanied by a pint of ale. The event culminates in a talk on the big screen featuring Lucas Livingston from the Chicago Brewseum, and beamed to the guests through the magic of the digital world. Participants will receive a souvenir pint as a memento of their journey.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Best Soul Food in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) If you want good soul food in Houston, there are many options to choose from. Sure, there are several options for soul food in Houston on the south side and the north and west side. ReMo’s Cafe BBQ / Soulfood) Cheapest options include. Houston Soul Food This...
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
culturemap.com

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Leandro Erlich: "Seeing Is Not Believing" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Conceptual artist Leandro Erlich creates visual paradoxes and optical illusions that force viewers to question their perception of reality. He renders everyday situations confounding - a staircase that misleads to go nowhere; an elevator that appears partially stuck below ground; a swimming pool that appears to reflect one group of onlookers above the water’s surface and a different group below.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

WestBeth Entertainment presents Professor Brian Cox: Horizons

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Physicist Professor Brian Cox’s “Horizons” is an immersive celebration of human civilization, music, art, philosophy and science. Dr. Cox will once again be joined by co-host and comedian Robin Ince.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Business Briefs: Waltrip grad tabbed to lead HCSCC board

A graduate of a local high school has been appointed as the new head of the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation (HCSCC). Bishop James Dixon, who graduated from Waltrip High School, was tabbed as the organization’s new chairman earlier this week, according to a news release from HCSCC and NRG Park. Dixon, who has served on the organization’s board of directors since 2018, will succeed outing chairman Edgar Colon.
HOUSTON, TX
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Racism#Lgbt Celebration
fox26houston.com

15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

A new way for families to spend the Fourth of July

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live to show you a new way for your family to spend the Fourth of July. We’re live as setup is underway for the 2022 Liberty Fest in Southwest Houston. We’ll introduce you to the food vendors, get a demonstration from a Shakira look-a-like performer, plus the best way for you and your family to catch the fireworks! That’s Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Beloved Yates Photographer retires after nearly a decade

Jake Yates High School photography teacher Ray Carrington III is saying farewell to his old stomping ground. He recently announced his retirement with 2021-2022 school year being his last year in the program. For the last 28 years, Carrington has been a strong pillar, mentor, father figure, and educator to...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) In Houston taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country. Tacos Tierra caliente is a food truck there has...
HOUSTON, TX
LGBT
LGBT
Politics
Politics
Society
Society
defendernetwork.com

Burns Original BBQ announces scholarship recipients

Burns Original BBQ selected 10 Houston-area high school graduates for its annual college scholarship initiative. A total of $10,000 was awarded to 10 students as part of Burns’ commitment to provide scholarships, free food and host community events yearly. Four years ago, the Burns family started the initiative honoring four recipients with $6,000 and it has grown since then.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Celebrate the Best of the Islands at the Houston Caribbean Festival

From June 29 to July 3, the Houston Caribbean Festival is bringing island music, food, and shopping to the Bayou City. Temperatures are rising, and for some of us, travel plans are in full motion. But if you’re looking to experience the essence and nightlife of your favorite islands right here in Houston, bust out your best Dutty Wine and head on over to the Houston Caribbean Festival.
HOUSTON, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in showcasing the best places to find high-quality Seafood in the wonderful city of Houston, Texas. Whether it’s a quick fix for some great clam chowder or some fried shrimp or you are looking for a relaxing and beautiful atmosphere and to bring a friend or the entire family, we have some great picks to choose from below. From fried finger foods to extraordinary seafood dishes, let us help you find the 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
getnews.info

Patsco Windshield Repair Is Gaining Popularity For Its High Safety Standards

Patsco Windshield Repair helps repair the windshield and enhances the safety of the customers. Patsco Windshield Repair was founded in 1995 to offer customers top-quality windshield repair, headlight restoration, and auto glass repair services in Houston, Texas. The company has its headquarters in Houston, Texas. They have built a strong reputation in the industry with their great service, good-quality products, and affordable pricing.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Texas senior declared missing: Officials

HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been published for a missing Texas man. Wayde Butler of Houston, 77, has been declared missing on Saturday. Butler stands at 5 feet 10 inches and approximately 200 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a red shirt with white stripes, blue jeans,...
HOUSTON, TX

