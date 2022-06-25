ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Houston Latin American Chamber Orchestra presents Romance

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure...

houston.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

WestBeth Entertainment presents Professor Brian Cox: Horizons

Physicist Professor Brian Cox's "Horizons" is an immersive celebration of human civilization, music, art, philosophy and science. Dr. Cox will once again be joined by co-host and comedian Robin Ince.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston teacher gets recognized with a Tony Award

HOUSTON – A local high school teacher is back from New York City after receiving a Tony Award for Excellence in Theater Education. Roshunda Jones-Koumba from Aldine ISD's Carver High School chats with Houston Life about her remarkable achievement. "My greatest joy in teaching is witnessing students reach...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: June 27 to July 3, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, June 27 through Sunday, July 3, 2022. This week, kick off the summer series of Symphony shows at Miller Outdoor, plus catch a rock ‘n’ roll legend in the Woodlands, funk royalty in Sugar Land, and more at stages across Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Leandro Erlich: "Seeing Is Not Believing" opening day

Conceptual artist Leandro Erlich creates visual paradoxes and optical illusions that force viewers to question their perception of reality. He renders everyday situations confounding - a staircase that misleads to go nowhere; an elevator that appears partially stuck below ground; a swimming pool that appears to reflect one group of onlookers above the water's surface and a different group below.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
defendernetwork.com

Beloved Yates Photographer retires after nearly a decade

Jake Yates High School photography teacher Ray Carrington III is saying farewell to his old stomping ground. He recently announced his retirement with 2021-2022 school year being his last year in the program. For the last 28 years, Carrington has been a strong pillar, mentor, father figure, and educator to...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Houston's Best Sandwiches: Grilled Ribeye Steak Sandwich at Eats' Mesquite Grill

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!. Hempstead Highway between the North Loop and the Beltway can be a rather depressing stretch of local roadway. The one route to Austin from Houston before there was a Highway 290 is still dotted with roadside motels and shadowed by the train tracks that head off into West Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Best Soul Food in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) If you want good soul food in Houston, there are many options to choose from. Sure, there are several options for soul food in Houston on the south side and the north and west side. ReMo's Cafe BBQ / Soulfood) Cheapest options include. Houston Soul Food This...
HOUSTON, TX
#Latin American#American Music#Philharmonic Orchestra#Tango Danz N
thebuzzmagazines.com

Barbara Bush’s legacy lives on

Neil and Maria Bush, Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush, Sarahbeth and Pierce Bush (pictured, from left) gathered with guests at the Post Oak Hotel for the 28th annual A Celebration of Reading. This year’s theme was “Life. Liberty. Literacy.” in honor of the late First Lady Barbara Bush’s belief that literacy is a foundation to reaching one’s fullest potential in life and realizing the American Dream. In keeping with the Americana theme, the program was kicked off by the presentation of colors by the United States Navy Color Guard of Houston and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by Barbara Bush Elementary School students. President and CEO of Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Dr. Julie Baker Finck presented the organization’s new initiative Success Through Adult Reading (STAR) which will address the importance of adult literacy and will work to help individuals learn English, earn a GED, and grow their literacy skills.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hollowbrook School opens in Pearland

The Hollowbrook School began serving the community on May 31 at 8201 Broadway St., Ste. 129, Pearland. The school offers various garden themed classrooms and helps children from 18 months to 5 years old with emotions and prepares them for grade school. 346-283-8036. www.thehollowbrookschool.org.
PEARLAND, TX
cw39.com

Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) In Houston taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country. Tacos Tierra caliente is a food truck there has...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
KATY, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in showcasing the best places to find high-quality Seafood in the wonderful city of Houston, Texas. Whether it’s a quick fix for some great clam chowder or some fried shrimp or you are looking for a relaxing and beautiful atmosphere and to bring a friend or the entire family, we have some great picks to choose from below. From fried finger foods to extraordinary seafood dishes, let us help you find the 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Houston Sandwich Shop Finally Opens That Austin Restaurant

Houston sandwich restaurant mini-chain Local Foods is finally opening its first Austin location this weekend in the downtown area. The 454 West Second Street location will open on Saturday, June 25. The sandwich menu includes the crunch chicken sandwich made with a nut-seed crumble on a pretzel bun; the vegan...
AUSTIN, TX

