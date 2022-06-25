ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Evening with Vic DiBitetto

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled....

An evening at the Starlight Room

Gala chairs Steve and Christina Morse (pictured) joined 650 fellow supporters for the Alley Theatre’s 75th Anniversary Ball, An Evening at the Starlight Room. The event, held at the Post Oak Hotel, raised a record $1.9 million for the Theatre’s artistic, educational, and community engagement initiatives. The grand ballroom was staged as an elegant supper club, reminiscent of the Rainbow Room in New York City, and the live auction featured over-the- top Broadway weekends, including VIP experiences featuring Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, and The Music Man featuring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The evening paid tribute to Beth Madison for her accomplishments in arts and education in Houston. Members of the Alley’s Resident Acting Company performed an “impromptu” skit featuring Beth’s contributions to the community, which ended in a crowd-interactive rap by Louis Quintero.
WestBeth Entertainment presents Professor Brian Cox: Horizons

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Physicist Professor Brian Cox’s “Horizons” is an immersive celebration of human civilization, music, art, philosophy and science. Dr. Cox will once again be joined by co-host and comedian Robin Ince.
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: June 27 to July 3, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, June 27 through Sunday, July 3, 2022. This week, kick off the summer series of Symphony shows at Miller Outdoor, plus catch a rock ‘n’ roll legend in the Woodlands, funk royalty in Sugar Land, and more at stages across Houston.
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – June 27 - July 3, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass; it’s about learning how to dance in the rain.” – Vivian Greene. This week is starting off stormy over the next few days, but fingers crossed the thunderstorms and rain will peter out before the weekend hits full swing. So here’s a combo of indoor and outdoor events for you to enjoy no matter what the weather!
Adonis, age 9 months

Hi there! My name is Adonis. I am a 9-month-old Goldendoodle. My mommy gave me my name because in Greek mythology, Adonis means “handsome young man.” Have you ever seen a more handsome Goldendoodle than me?! No matter where I am, I feel like I’m being chased by paparazzi. People are always petting me and taking pictures. While my mom is at work, I love to watch TV. My all-time favorite show is Our Planet. For all my fellow dogs – if you haven’t seen it, be sure to check it out. I also love playing with all my toys and stealing my mommy’s socks. My favorite time of the day is when she comes home from work. That’s when we go on our daily walk, and she showers me with love and kisses. I’m one lucky dog! Follow me on Instagram @adonisyzman to stay tuned in.
Houston's Best Sandwiches: Grilled Ribeye Steak Sandwich at Eats' Mesquite Grill

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!. Hempstead Highway between the North Loop and the Beltway can be a rather depressing stretch of local roadway. The one route to Austin from Houston before there was a Highway 290 is still dotted with roadside motels and shadowed by the train tracks that head off into West Texas.
Chef's Corner: Chris Shepherd – What’s New?

Chris Shepherd squints into the morning sun. A family of three then approaches the acclaimed chef and asks whether there is a breakfast spot at the Houston Farmers Market on Airline Drive. The Robb Report’s 2019 world’s best chef frequently fields these questions from first-time visitors, which are expected because his restaurant, Wild Oats, was the first to open after the historic open-air market received a $10 million-plus face-lift.
5 Rivers Katy Families Love to Float Down

Grab your inner tube and sunscreen, and take part in a tradition that's as "Texas" as bluebonnets and BBQ. Here's our Top 5 favorite "toobing" locales that Katyites love!. Opening photo of the Frio River, Andy's on River Rd. 1. Andy's on River Road (Frio ) Highway 127 & CR...
Hollowbrook School opens in Pearland

The franchise has more than 450 locally owned locations across 44 states. (Community Impact Newspaper Staff) The Hollowbrook School began serving the community on May 31 at 8201 Broadway St., Ste. 129, Pearland. The school offers various garden themed classrooms and helps children from 18 months to 5 years old with emotions and prepares them for grade school. 346-283-8036. www.thehollowbrookschool.org.
Farewell to Sister Jane

St. Agnes Academy’s beloved head-of-school, Sr. Jane Meyer, O.P. (pictured, on left), was honored at a dinner-and-conversation event with author and alumnae parent Dr. Brené Brown (pictured, on right), celebrating her retirement. Sister Jane has been a prominent figure in the Houston education community for several decades and has served in numerous leadership roles for more than 40 years. Six hundred guests gathered at St. Agnes Academy to honor her dedication, leadership, and commitment to the school, and raised almost $3.4 million for the St. Agnes Foundation, with the majority supporting the Sr. Jane Meyer O.P. Legacy Fund. The event, chaired by Bobby and Lori Redd Huffman and emceed by Tom Koch, featured a conversation on leadership between Sister Jane and Brené Brown. The women had a fireside-style chat about leadership and female empowerment modeled after Dr. Brown’s podcast Dare to Lead. In addition, guests enjoyed dinner, dancing, and a slideshow of more than 500 photos of Sister Jane, dating from 1940 to present day. Memorable photos included Sister Jane and her best friend, Carol, at their St. Agnes junior ring ceremony, Sister Jane in full habit upon stilts in the 1960s, and Sister Jane jumping from an airplane as a promise she made to encourage donations to the school’s Hope for Haiti fundraiser.
10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in showcasing the best places to find high-quality Seafood in the wonderful city of Houston, Texas. Whether it’s a quick fix for some great clam chowder or some fried shrimp or you are looking for a relaxing and beautiful atmosphere and to bring a friend or the entire family, we have some great picks to choose from below. From fried finger foods to extraordinary seafood dishes, let us help you find the 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas.
Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) In Houston taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country. Tacos Tierra caliente is a food truck there has...
BIG NEWS: The Corks & Forks Food Pass is Here!

Join us for a culinary adventure! We are excited to announce the launch of our first-ever gamified food pass, Corks & Forks. Our partner cities of Bay Area Houston—Kemah. League City, Seabrook, Nassau Bay. and Clear Lake Shores—have come together to show off our impressive culinary scene with this new tourism tool.
Barbara Bush’s legacy lives on

Neil and Maria Bush, Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush, Sarahbeth and Pierce Bush (pictured, from left) gathered with guests at the Post Oak Hotel for the 28th annual A Celebration of Reading. This year’s theme was “Life. Liberty. Literacy.” in honor of the late First Lady Barbara Bush’s belief that literacy is a foundation to reaching one’s fullest potential in life and realizing the American Dream. In keeping with the Americana theme, the program was kicked off by the presentation of colors by the United States Navy Color Guard of Houston and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by Barbara Bush Elementary School students. President and CEO of Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Dr. Julie Baker Finck presented the organization’s new initiative Success Through Adult Reading (STAR) which will address the importance of adult literacy and will work to help individuals learn English, earn a GED, and grow their literacy skills.
Batson native Coy Melancon takes home INSP ‘Ultimate Cowboy’ title

For the past 10 weeks, Batson native Coy Melancon has been battling it out against 13 other cowboys to earn the coveted title of “Ultimate Cowboy” on INSP’s Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. Melancon, 28, earned bragging rights, a shiny new belt buckle and a herd of cattle worth...
