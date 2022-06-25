Don McLean: 50th Anniversary of "American Pie"

Gala chairs Steve and Christina Morse (pictured) joined 650 fellow supporters for the Alley Theatre’s 75th Anniversary Ball, An Evening at the Starlight Room. The event, held at the Post Oak Hotel, raised a record $1.9 million for the Theatre’s artistic, educational, and community engagement initiatives. The grand ballroom was staged as an elegant supper club, reminiscent of the Rainbow Room in New York City, and the live auction featured over-the- top Broadway weekends, including VIP experiences featuring Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, and The Music Man featuring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The evening paid tribute to Beth Madison for her accomplishments in arts and education in Houston. Members of the Alley’s Resident Acting Company performed an “impromptu” skit featuring Beth’s contributions to the community, which ended in a crowd-interactive rap by Louis Quintero.
