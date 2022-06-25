Don McLean: 50th Anniversary of "American Pie"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Archaeology Now and Women's Institute of Houston will host a unique experience as they brew up a pint full of archaeology and history. A ticket includes a tour of the only air-conditioned brewing facility in the U.S., where guests will meet the brewers to learn how a “British” ale is produced in Houston. Then, as the sun begins to set and the air cools, guests will feast on British fare accompanied by a pint of ale. The event culminates in a talk on the big screen featuring Lucas Livingston from the Chicago Brewseum, and beamed to the guests through the magic of the digital world. Participants will receive a souvenir pint as a memento of their journey.

