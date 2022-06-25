ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Don McLean: 50th Anniversary of "American Pie"

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event...

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culturemap.com

WestBeth Entertainment presents Professor Brian Cox: Horizons

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Physicist Professor Brian Cox’s “Horizons” is an immersive celebration of human civilization, music, art, philosophy and science. Dr. Cox will once again be joined by co-host and comedian Robin Ince.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

An evening at the Starlight Room

Gala chairs Steve and Christina Morse (pictured) joined 650 fellow supporters for the Alley Theatre’s 75th Anniversary Ball, An Evening at the Starlight Room. The event, held at the Post Oak Hotel, raised a record $1.9 million for the Theatre’s artistic, educational, and community engagement initiatives. The grand ballroom was staged as an elegant supper club, reminiscent of the Rainbow Room in New York City, and the live auction featured over-the- top Broadway weekends, including VIP experiences featuring Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, and The Music Man featuring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The evening paid tribute to Beth Madison for her accomplishments in arts and education in Houston. Members of the Alley’s Resident Acting Company performed an “impromptu” skit featuring Beth’s contributions to the community, which ended in a crowd-interactive rap by Louis Quintero.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Barbara Bush’s legacy lives on

Neil and Maria Bush, Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush, Sarahbeth and Pierce Bush (pictured, from left) gathered with guests at the Post Oak Hotel for the 28th annual A Celebration of Reading. This year’s theme was “Life. Liberty. Literacy.” in honor of the late First Lady Barbara Bush’s belief that literacy is a foundation to reaching one’s fullest potential in life and realizing the American Dream. In keeping with the Americana theme, the program was kicked off by the presentation of colors by the United States Navy Color Guard of Houston and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by Barbara Bush Elementary School students. President and CEO of Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Dr. Julie Baker Finck presented the organization’s new initiative Success Through Adult Reading (STAR) which will address the importance of adult literacy and will work to help individuals learn English, earn a GED, and grow their literacy skills.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
thebuzzmagazines.com

Chef's Corner: Chris Shepherd – What’s New?

Chris Shepherd squints into the morning sun. A family of three then approaches the acclaimed chef and asks whether there is a breakfast spot at the Houston Farmers Market on Airline Drive. The Robb Report’s 2019 world’s best chef frequently fields these questions from first-time visitors, which are expected because his restaurant, Wild Oats, was the first to open after the historic open-air market received a $10 million-plus face-lift.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Beloved Yates Photographer retires after nearly a decade

Jake Yates High School photography teacher Ray Carrington III is saying farewell to his old stomping ground. He recently announced his retirement with 2021-2022 school year being his last year in the program. For the last 28 years, Carrington has been a strong pillar, mentor, father figure, and educator to...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Houston's Best Sandwiches: Grilled Ribeye Steak Sandwich at Eats' Mesquite Grill

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!. Hempstead Highway between the North Loop and the Beltway can be a rather depressing stretch of local roadway. The one route to Austin from Houston before there was a Highway 290 is still dotted with roadside motels and shadowed by the train tracks that head off into West Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Mclean
culturemap.com

A Draughte of Londoun Ale - Medieval Beer

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Archaeology Now and Women's Institute of Houston will host a unique experience as they brew up a pint full of archaeology and history. A ticket includes a tour of the only air-conditioned brewing facility in the U.S., where guests will meet the brewers to learn how a “British” ale is produced in Houston. Then, as the sun begins to set and the air cools, guests will feast on British fare accompanied by a pint of ale. The event culminates in a talk on the big screen featuring Lucas Livingston from the Chicago Brewseum, and beamed to the guests through the magic of the digital world. Participants will receive a souvenir pint as a memento of their journey.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Leandro Erlich: "Seeing Is Not Believing" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Conceptual artist Leandro Erlich creates visual paradoxes and optical illusions that force viewers to question their perception of reality. He renders everyday situations confounding - a staircase that misleads to go nowhere; an elevator that appears partially stuck below ground; a swimming pool that appears to reflect one group of onlookers above the water’s surface and a different group below.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Best Soul Food in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) If you want good soul food in Houston, there are many options to choose from. Sure, there are several options for soul food in Houston on the south side and the north and west side. ReMo’s Cafe BBQ / Soulfood) Cheapest options include. Houston Soul Food This...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Pie#Century#Tx
defendernetwork.com

Burns Original BBQ announces scholarship recipients

Burns Original BBQ selected 10 Houston-area high school graduates for its annual college scholarship initiative. A total of $10,000 was awarded to 10 students as part of Burns’ commitment to provide scholarships, free food and host community events yearly. Four years ago, the Burns family started the initiative honoring four recipients with $6,000 and it has grown since then.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in showcasing the best places to find high-quality Seafood in the wonderful city of Houston, Texas. Whether it’s a quick fix for some great clam chowder or some fried shrimp or you are looking for a relaxing and beautiful atmosphere and to bring a friend or the entire family, we have some great picks to choose from below. From fried finger foods to extraordinary seafood dishes, let us help you find the 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) In Houston taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country. Tacos Tierra caliente is a food truck there has...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Arrives to Texas City

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is on its way to Galveston County. We’d love to see you and engage in honoring our fallen warriors, together. The motorcade, which begins this Tuesday morning to accompany the wall for her visit, will convene at no later than 11:15am at Cabela’s on I-45 South. The motorcade includes Texas City Police Department, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Hitchcock Police Department, Blue Knights, Legion Riders, VFW riders, CVMA members and many other motorcycle groups will be represented by riders, Grand Marshall (World War II Veteran Eddie Janak), Texas City Commissioner Jami Clark, Vietnam Veterans, and the AVTT Wall will be driven in by Wes Shivers.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Eater

Make Date Night More Fun With These 17 Houston Hot Spots

Dinner and a movie was once a solid date-night option, but in 2022, it’s time to think outside of the box. Fortunately, Houston is a city filled with restaurants, bars, and sports facilities that have gotten creative with their offerings, allowing guests to dine and drink with a substantial side of interactive entertainment.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy