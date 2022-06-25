Fuel Your Day with Smart Snacking…

Every day we have a chance to fill our plates with meals that will give us energy to go about our daily lives while maintaining or enhancing the strength and health of our bodies.

Following the USDA MyPlate guidelines, each day adults should have 2.5 cups of vegetables, 2 cups of fruit, 6 ounces of grain, 5.5 ounces of protein, and 3 cups of dairy.

To ensure that you meet these guidelines each day, you can supplement your meals with snacks that are mini meals.

Instead of consuming empty calories when hunger strikes between meals, fill your body with nutrition that will fuel you until the next meal. Try thinking of your snacks as mini meals. Build your snacks around the five food groups.

Some good examples are: baby carrots and hummus, whole wheat crackers with cheese and fruit, apple slices and peanut butter, celery filled with the nut butter of your choice and topped with raisins, yogurt mixed with fruit and sprinkled with rolled oats, whole grain ready-to eat cereal or granola.

One of my favorite summer snacks is a spinach, pineapple smoothie. To make it, simply add 4 -6 ounces of liquid (milk, 100 percent juice, unsweetened vanilla almond milk, or water), a large handful, or two of raw spinach, and a ½ cup of frozen, fresh, or canned pineapple.

For a frosty, cold, summer smoothie, frozen pineapple is a great option. Blend all the ingredients until they are smooth. For variety and an additional nutritional boost, try adding a few blueberries and half of a banana.

Remember that every time you eat, you have the choice to fuel your body with nutritional dense foods that can be both healthy and satisfying, rather than highly processed foods that are high in fat and sugar that can leave you feeling sluggish after the initial blood sugar surge. When you think of snacks as mini meals and use some of the examples shared in this article, you will be well on your way to meeting your nutrition goals and making every bite count.

For more information and recipes, contact Lisa Smith at 252-789-4370 or via email at lfsmith5@ncsu.edu.